‘Air’ Monologue Use By Donald Trump Blasted By Ben Affleck And Matt Damon

Donald Trump’s use of a monologue from the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon film Air has been condemned in a statement from the production.

Trump’s campaign posted the video Saturday on his Truth Social network. It shows an inspirational Air monologue by Matt Damon juxtaposed over scenes from Trump’s political career, showing his struggles against his foes, before dissolving into a Trump rally, ending with a donation screen promising to “Make America Great Again.”

It has been shared on Trump’s social media site more than 10,000 times and has more than 34,000 likes.

A statement from Affleck and Damon’s spokesperson condemned the Trump video.

“We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use. Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under US copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”

The monologue in question shows Damon portraying Nike marketer Sonny Vaccaro explaining how to attain greatness. The film details Nike’s partnership with basketball legend Michael Jordan and the birth of his “Air Jordan” snearker campaign.

“Money can buy you almost anything. It can’t buy you immortality, that you have to earn,” says Damon/Vaccaro.