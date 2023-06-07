‘Ahsoka’ Gets Summer Launch Date On Disney+

Those Disney+ subscribers going through Star Wars withdrawal won’t have to wait any longer as the streamer has set August 23 for the premiere of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Ahsoka series.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The character was co-crated by George Lucas and Dave Filoni and made her debut as the Jedi apprentice and foil of Anakin Skywalker in the animated TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and also starred in Star Wars: Rebels. Both of those animated series were co-created Filoni. She is from the alien species Togruta, who are known for their large montrals and head tails, and colorful pigments. Rosario Dawson made the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano during the second season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

In her Mandalorian debut, Ahsoka informed Mando that Baby Yoda’s real name is Grogu, and that he was raised in a Jedi temple on the planet of Coruscant. When the Empire came to power following the Clone Wars, Grogu became hidden. She refuses to train him as a Jedi, but advises Mando that he take the Child to the planet Tython, where there were strong Jedi forces left from an ancient Jedi temple. It’s there that Grogu meets up with Luke Skywalker who trains him further.

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

In addition to the date reveal, this new TV spot dropped: