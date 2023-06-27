AFI & Canva Graphic Design Platform Partner On Initiatives To Bolster Rising Filmmakers, Set Recipients Of Inaugural Canva Fellowship 

EXCLUSIVE: The American Film Institute on Tuesday announced the launch of a multifaceted partnership with the graphic design platform Canva, which will look to bolster rising filmmakers and improve access to the tools and skills necessary to realize their visions.

The flagship initiative under this partnership is The Canva Fellowship, which as of this year will begin providing annual scholarships to Fellows at the AFI Conservatory, based on merit and financial need. Additionally, Canva will provide Canva Pro subscriptions to 250 AFI Fellows and 1,000 AFI Conservatory Alumni, along with in-depth design training and workshops.

The recipients of the inaugural Canva Fellowship for 2023-2024 are AFI First Year Fellows Alex Bush (Directing), Hayoun Kim (Production Design), Dominika Podczaska (Cinematography), He “Shirley” Sui (Producing), Sydney Sullivan (Editing) and Darcy Wytko (Screenwriting), who will start the MFA filmmaking program on AFI’s Los Angeles campus in August.

“The AFI and Canva collaboration embodies the forward-thinking partnerships that are critical in supporting rising filmmakers,” said Susan Ruskin, who serves as Dean of the AFI Conservatory and Executive Vice President of the American Film Institute. “By breaking down barriers to education and technology and giving underrepresented filmmakers the opportunity to tell their stories, we are creating a pathway to a more diverse and inclusive industry.”

Added Canva’s Head of Global Brand Marketing, Natalie Schwartz, “We’re delighted to partner with AFI to support the goals of the next generation of filmmakers in such a meaningful way. Canva’s mission is to democratize design and creativity so that anyone can bring what’s in their mind’s eye to life. We’re thrilled to play a part in the journey of so many talented students, so they can build out their ideas and tell their stories in visually rich ways.”

More information about the first batch of Canva Fellows can be found below.

Alex Bush – Directing Fellow

Alex Bush (they/them) is a storyteller and director whose work is concerned with transformation, transcendence, intimacy and ecstasy among other themes. Their film THAW had its world premiere in competition at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. Eastern Oregon Filmmaker Residency, 2023. They received their BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where they studied theatrical direction. Theatrical directorial work with Ars Nova, The PUBLIC and Musical Theater Factory. Music visual collaborations with Madeline, Caitlin Cobb-Vialet, Laura Galindo and more.

Hayoun Kim – Production Design Fellow

Hayoun Kim is a recent graduate of Sungkyunkwan University in Korea, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She also studied scenic design through Theater Art Seminar in 2019 and Spacial Design and Computer Graphics in 2023 via the Korean Government Training Program. Last summer, she served as a production designer on an independent musical film, HOMELESS KWON JENNY.

Dominika Podczaska – Cinematography Fellow

Born in Poland, Dominika Podczaska earned a Bachelor of Arts in Documentary Storytelling and a Master of Arts in American Studies. She is also an alumna of Laboratory of Reportage, Wajda Film School and Global Cinematography Institute in Los Angeles. She has been working as a cinematographer in documentary films, music videos and commercials for more than 10 years. In 2018, she focused on short films, including FOR I AM DEAD which won more than 20 awards for cinematography across the U.S. and Europe. Her debut feature film ALGORYTHMICS premiered at the 2022 Polish Film Festival. In 2023, Podczaska became an official member of Polish Society of Cinematographers.

He “Shirley” Sui – Producing Fellow

He “Shirley” Sui 隋和 is a recent graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Film and TV. She has lived in Tsingdao, Shanghai, California and, most recently, New York City. She produced four short films in high school and 12 short films during her undergraduate years at NYU. She has also directed seven short films of her own. She won the 2021-22 Akhtar-Bhutta Fund for Student Producers Award at NYU and her short film PLEASE was screened at the Chinese Theatre and AMC Empire. Her latest film, AMERICAN DREAM, is currently in post-production. She also interned at Atlantic Pictures.

Sydney Sullivan – Editing Fellow

Sydney Sullivan graduated with a degree in Film Production and Digital Media from Loyola University Chicago. Her work is deeply connected to the Chicago arts community – collaborating with arts organizations, theater groups and independent performing artists including The Walder Foundation, Asian Improv Arts Midwest, Motion Pictures / Dance Project and Hubbard Street Dance Company. This past summer she worked as the assistant editor on THE REAL DANCE, a web series commissioned by Pivot Arts, and editor for THE SEEING PLACE, an experimental film shown at IN / MOTION Film Festival and Screen Dance International Film Festival.

Darcy Wytko – Screenwriting Fellow

Darcy Wytko is a Seattle-based filmmaker, festival programmer, award-winning burlesque artist and former video store employee who was raised in rodeo. She is a graduate of Circle in the Square Theater’s acting conservatory on Broadway and co-founder of Blonde Ambition Burlesque, serving as a producer and performer. She has a soft spot for baby goats, Al Pacino, the Velvet Underground and all films rock’n’roll, indie and arthouse. Currently she is a programmer for the Seattle Queer Film Festival and Seattle International Film Festival. Her short film MILLER PARK, which she has written and will direct, starts production this summer.