Adrienne Banfield-Norris Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Adrienne Banfield-Norris has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation in all areas.

Norris, aka Gammy, is best known for her five seasons as the matriarch of the buzzy talk show Red Table Talk with her daughter, Jada Pinkett Smith, and granddaughter, Willow Smith.

All three women were named among named TIME 100’s Most Influential People in 2021 for the show. In 2023, Norris was nominated for two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) and Outstanding Talk Series.

Related Story A3 Artists Agency Adds Two New Agents In Touring & Digital

In 2020, the franchise expanded to produce a spinoff series Red Table Talk: The Estefans, hosted by Gloria Estefan, her daughter, Emily, and niece, Lili.

Red Table Talk was the last remaining FB Watch original and, when the platform shuttered in April, series producer Westbrook began shopping for a new home for the franchise.

Norris also hosted her own podcast, Positively Gam, for two seasons. The series delved into topics such as relationships, health, culture, and entertainment with high-profile guests such as Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tabitha Brown, and Ashley C. Ford.

Originally from Baltimore, MD, Norris worked as a nurse for over 25 years before she made her transition to the entertainment industry. She made her television debut with her husband Rodney in Season 6 of the docuseries Black Love on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Norris is managed by Fallon Jethroe at Hello Fallon Entertainment.