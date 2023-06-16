Taormina Festival Shorts Curator Bella Thorne Sets Supermodel Adriana Lima To Launch ‘FIFA: A Love Letter To Rwanda’

EXCLUSIVE: As she heads to the 2023 Taormina Film Festival to launch her directorial short film debut Paint Her Red, Bella Thorne in her capacity as curator of the “Influential Shorts’ evening has secured the attendance of supermodel Adriana Lima. Lima will be there to launch FIFA: A Love Letter to Rwanda. ing supermodel and FIFA Global Fan Ambassador Adriana Lima.

FIFA: A Love Letter to Rwanda was filmed in a post-genocide country that has become an example of resilience and gives us some insights on FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino during their 2023 annual Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, first-ever host city of a FIFA elective congress in Africa. Adriana Lima, FIFA Global Fan ambassador, is the guide to a showcase of Rwandan culture, its emerging fashion industry and touristic biodiversity centered around their famous gorillas.

Lima is exec producer of a film directed by Craig Goodwill and produced by Andre L III. It will play along other shorts directed by and/or starring Khaby Lame, Nina Dobrev, Jacqueline Fernandes.

“I wanted to invite Adriana and her short as she is offering us an interesting glance and combination of a country in its post-healing phase and an organization I want to know more about,” said director Bella Thorne.

Said Taormina Festival exec and Co-Artistic director Barrett Wissman: “For me, to have both Adriana Lima, a true superstar in the world of fashion and Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA, attending the June 27th screening as part of our Influential Shorts evening, and showing the impactful short they produced is an important milestone for the Taormina Film Festival.”