Adam Sandler Gives Shout-Out To Real-Life Teen Golfer Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore
Everett

Adam Sandler took to Twitter Friday to salute a high school golfer who has adopted the name of Happy Gilmore, a 1996 film starring Sandler in the title role.

The teen Gilmore came to public attention with the announcement that he’ll attend Indiana’s Ball State University and compete on the school’s golf team.

“Go get em Happy,” Sandler wrote on Friday. “Pulling for you.” 

The film Happy Gilmore portrayed a high-strung hockey player who joins the pro golf tour to save his grandmother’s house.

The teen Happy Gilmore, whose real name is Landon, adopted “Happy” as a nickname when he began to compete in tournaments. 

“My mom said it was before this, but I really remember it when I was like 9 years old,” he said in June 2022, per the Indianapolis Star. “Then when I was like 13, I started going by ‘Happy’ all the time.”

Gilmore announced his commitment to the Ball State golf program on Friday as part of the 2024 class. 

“I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University,” Gilmore wrote. “I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday!” 

Of course, carrying the name of a famous comedy movie has its moments.

“No matter where I play at, someone will see my scorecard,” Gilmore told GolfChannel.com. “So, when I shot an 88 at that [U.S. Open] local qualifier [earlier this year], I was really hoping no one would see that. That kind of blew up a little bit. There’s good and bad, I guess, but I have a really great attitude, and I don’t let anything bother me. Honestly, I love when I go through and read comments of people poking fun.”

