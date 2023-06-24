Adam Rich Cause Of Death Revealed

Adam Rich died from an accidental fentanyl overdose in January, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Rich’s bloodstream also had what was termed nontoxic levels of alcohol and the generic version of Ativan, called lorazepam.

Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, was 54.

He died January 8 at his Los Angeles area home. No foul play is suspected.

The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son.

The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981.

Rich’s other TV credits included Code Red, Dungeons & Dragons,S mall Wonder, St. Elsewhere and Baywatch.

He was arrested in 1991 for smashing a pharmacy window to obtain drugs – and was bailed out by his former TV dad, Van Patten.

There ensued years of rehab, but Rich was arrested again in 2002 on charges of driving under the influence after nearly striking a California Highway Patrol car.

His final credits include a cameo in the David Spade movie Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, in addition to one episode of Reel Comedy where he played Crocodile Dundee. Both were released in 2003.