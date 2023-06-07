Actors’ Equity Urges Members To Report Air Quality Safety Concerns In New York City

Just hours after Broadway star Jodie Comer left the stage of the hit one-person show Prima Facie due to breathing issues caused by New York City’s poor air quality today, Actors’ Equity is urging its members to contact their union reps with safety concerns.

Equity, which represents stage performers and stage managers, also offering guidance to employers on HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning – strategies “to mitigate the effects of the wildfire smoke blanketing the northeast.”

Using its Twitter and social media channels, the union included a link in its message for union members to locate their business reps.

Earlier today, Comer ended her Prima Facie performance several minutes after the curtain went up,coughing and then saying that she was having difficulty breathing due to the air quality. Understudy Dani Arlington went on in her place.

New York is experiencing historically poor air quality today due to wildfires in Canada. By Wednesday afternoon, the city’s air quality index rose into the “hazardous” range, the worst rating since the Environmental Protection Agency started air-quality measurements in 1999. LaGuardia Airport canceled outbound flights, some schools closed and the striking Writers Guild of America stopped picketing.