ABC Declares Victory In Entertainment Among 18-49 Demo For 2022-23 Broadcast Season, Touts Performance Of Unscripted Programming

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is claiming a victory of its own for the 2022-23 TV season.

The network is currently averaging a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 entertainment demo for primetime programming, excluding sports, per Nielsen most current data through May 24.

That puts it at No. 1 among the broadcasters in terms of entertainment programming, beating the 0.5 rating scored by Fox, NBC and CBS.

This is the fourth consecutive year that ABC has ranked or tied as the highest-rated broadcaster in entertainment, which is a first for the network since the inception of the Nielsen electronic database 31 years ago.

ABC has been particularly successful with unscripted, touting six of the TV season’s highest-rated primetime programs — American Idol Sunday (0.9 rating), The Bachelor (0.8 rating), Bachelor in Paradise Tuesday (0.8 rating), American Idol Monday (0.7 rating), Jeopardy! Masters Monday (0.7 rating) and Bachelor in Paradise Monday (0.7 rating).

Overall, ABC tied or ranked as the highest-rated network (excluding sports programming) on 20 out of 36 weeks this TV season and for 14 consecutive weeks from February 13 to May 15.

The viewing measurement uses Nielsen’s “most current” data for all content, which includes a combination of seven-day ratings when available, as well as three-day ratings and same-day ratings.