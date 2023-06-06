ABC Triumphs Against Lawsuit Filed By Ingo Rademacher Over Mandatory Covid Vaccination

Ingo Rademacher’s legal battle with ABC over his refusal to get vaxxed while working on General Hospital is over: A Los Angeles Superior Court Judge agreed with ABC in that the actor’s opposition was based on health reasons rather than his religious leanings.

A detailed ruling is expected in next several weeks from the very busy Judge Stephen Goorvitch. Rademacher’s attorney had no comment when contacted by Deadline. However, based on precedent, it is very likely the actor will appeal.

Weeks after Rademacher was pink slipped from General Hospital for not getting the Covid-19 vaccination, the actor in December of 2021 slammed the Disney-owned network with a wide-ranging civil rights lawsuit on constitutional grounds. At the time, Disney had one of the strictest vaccine mandates of any Hollywood studio and most major corporations.

Rademacher had been a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and mandates.

“ABC’s actions are blatantly unlawful,” proclaimed the complaint filed in LA Superior Court by the law firm of JW Howard Attorneys, LTD. “ABC does not have the authority to force a medical treatment to its employees against their will … These actions constitute religious discrimination and violate Mr. Rademacher’s rights under state and federal law.”

In March of this year, Rademacher’s attorneys filed paperwork opposing ABC’s motion to toss the case out. Rademacher alleged he was really canned because folks on the show objected to him voting for Trump in 2020 and decrying the “false hope” of getting the jab.

“ABC had a duty to accommodate Ingo,” insisted the filing by lawyers Scott J. Street and John W. Howard over their client’s religious exemption request over corporate Covid vaccine requirements. “Instead, it put him through a sham process that was designed to fail, and which was meant to cover up the real reason for Ingo’s termination: his political views.”

Rachemacher had played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on General Hospital since 1996.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.