ABC News Taps New Bureau Leaders, Unveils 2024 Reporter/Producer Embeds

ABC News unveiled its lineup of embed reporters and producers covering the 2024 presidential campaign, while the news division also announced leadership promotions in three bureaus.

Bonnie Mclean has been named director, Los Angeles bureau chief; Dimitrije Stejic will be director, London bureau and Andrea Owen will be executive director, deputy Washington, D.C. bureau chief.

The class of embeds includes Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, a New York based producer with ABC News Live with Linsey Davis; Libby Cathey, multimedia reporter for ABCNews.com; Abby Cruz, producer/reporter for ABC News’ race and culture unit; Hannah Demissie, a digital journalist in the political unit; Fritz Farrow, who worked most recently as a broadcast associate with CBS Evening News and specialist with the political unit; Lalee Ibssa, digital journalist with ABC News’ Pennsylvania Avenue team; Nicholas Kerr, digital news associate for ABC News’ western bureaus; Soorin Kim, investigative data reporter; Will McDuffie, digital news associate with the New York desk; Kendall Ross, production associate with World News Tonight with David Muir; and Kelsey Walsh, a New York-based associate producer with special events. Also announced were five alternates, including Kiara Brantley-Jones, Julia Cherner, Isabella Murray, Olivia Osteen and Laura Romero.

Mclean, who has been with the network for almost 25 years, previously was deputy bureau chief. She succeeds David Herndon, who was part of the round of layoffs last spring. She will report to Michael Kreisel.

Stejic has been part of the network’s international news team for more than 30 years. He succeeds Katie den Daas, who was upped to vice president of newsgathering during the restructuring. Stejic will report to Kirit Radia, who oversees international bureaus.

Owen has been with the network for 30 years, and will transition from overseeing field and bureau operations for the network to the new role over the summer. She will report to bureau chief Jonathan Greenberger.