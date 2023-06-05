Abby Ryder Fortson, Star Of Lionsgate’s ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’, Signs With WME

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
DGA Deal On New Contract Changes Dynamics For WGA But Won't End The Strike: Analysis & Reactions
EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed actress Abby Ryder Fortson, the 15-year-old up-and-comer known for leading Lionsgate‘s recent coming-of-age dramedy Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, based on the classic Judy Blume novel published in 1970.

Released on April 28th, Are You There God? tells the story of Fortson’s 11-year-old Margaret, watching as she navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence after her parents move her from New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey. Kelly Fremon Craig wrote and directed the pic, also starring Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie and Kathy Bates, with Blume, Craig and James L. Brooks being amongst its producers

Fortson played a younger version of Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, also previously starring opposite Betty Gilpin in Uni/DreamWorks’ hit family film A Dog’s Journey, based on the beloved novel by W. Bruce Cameron.

On the TV side, Fortson has been seen in the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning Amazon series Transparent, as well as Amazon’s sci-fi drama Tales from the Loop and HBO’s Togetherness from Mark and Jay Duplass and Steve Zissis. Additional TV credits include Soo Hugh’s ABC sci-fi drama The Whispers, exec produced by Steven Spielberg, and the Duplass brothers’ HBO anthology series Room 104.

Fortson last year accepted CinemaCon’s Rising Star Award during its Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony, and continues to be represented by Atlas Artists and Yorn, Levin, Barnes.

