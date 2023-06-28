Aaron Sorkin ‘Camelot’ Adaptation Sets Broadway Closing Date

Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of the classic musical Camelot will ends its Broadway run on Sunday, July 23, producer Lincoln Center Theater has announced.

The Tony-nominated musical revival, directed by Bartlett Sher and starring Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo and Jordan Donica, began previews March 9 and opened April 13. It will have played 38 previews and 115 regular performances at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater upon closing. Plans for a U.S. national tour and West End production are underway.

Though receiving mixed critical reviews, the revival of Lerner and Loewe’s 1960 musical received five 2023 Tony Award nominations, including for Best Musical Revival, Best Actor in a Featured Role/Musical (for Donica, who plays Lancelot), and scenic, costume and lighting designs. The revival didn’t win in any category.

Staged at the non-profit Lincoln Center, the revival has seen a fairly steady decline in box office during recent weeks, having peaked during the week ending April 9 with a gross of $931,246 and slipping to $735,483 for the week ending June 25, when attendance was at about 80% of the Beaumont’s capacity.

Based on the novel The Once and Future King by T.H. White, Camelot was Lerner and Loewe’s follow up to My Fair Lady, and was given an updating by Sorkin’s revised book that left out most of the supernatural flourishes to focus on the tale’s messages of social justice.

The 2023 Broadway cast recording is currently available digitally and on CD exclusively at the Beaumont, with availability expanding to everywhere CDs are sold this Friday.