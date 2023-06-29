A3 Artists Agency Signs Alex Hall Of ‘Selling The OC’

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency has signed Alex Hall, a luxury real estate agent on Netflix’s Selling the OC, for representation.

Hall will return for season two of the series, which returns this fall.

Hall is an original cast member of Selling the OC, which follows elite agents as they sell lavish oceanfront properties in her native city, Orange County, CA. The series premiered on Netflix in August 2022 as a spinoff of the landmark show Selling Sunset, which showcases influential real estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group and its headquarters in Los Angeles, CA.

Hall became a fan favorite for her sharp wit, competitive spirit, and charm. She has been selling high-end real estate for nearly a decade, previously as an agent for Christie’s International Real Estate and Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty before joining The Oppenheim Group in 2022.

Selling the OC was renewed for two more seasons earlier this year, in addition to Netflix ordering Selling Sunset seasons six and seven. Ahead of the season six release, A3 announced Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani had also signed with the agency for representation