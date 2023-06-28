A3 Artists Agency Signs Ain’t That Something Entertainment Founder Matt Solomon

A3 Artists Agency has signed Ain’t That Something Entertainment founder Matt Solomon for representation.

Solomon has cast some of the biggest reality TV hits, including Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, The Hills: New Beginnings, and TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper, which led to the show getting a greenlight.

Solomon also sold two seasons of Deep Creek to Snapchat and Once Upon A Quarantime to Lifetime, and signed a first-look unscripted content deal with 3 Ball Productions.

An LGBTQ+-owned company, Ain’t That Something Entertainment is committed to fostering diversity distinguishes them in the industry. Before his success in TV, Solomon worked in special education and brings his passion for inclusivity and diversity to his work.