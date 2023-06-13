FX’s Murder Mystery Series Starring Emma Corrin Gets New Title, Premiere Date, First Images

We’re getting a first look at FX limited series A Murder at the End of the World (fka Retreat). FX today announced the new title for the series and released two first-look photos featuring stars Emma Corrin and Harris Dickinson (see above and below). Clive Owen and series co-creator Brit Marling also star in the series, which will premiere in August exclusively on Hulu.

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm: a Gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart (Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

In addition to Corrin, Owen, Dickinson and Marling, cast also includes Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

A Murder at the End of the World is created and directed by Marling & Zal Batmanglij. Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga. The seven-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah.