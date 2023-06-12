PBS’s ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Announces Lineup, Alfonso Ribeiro To Host

Alfonso Ribeiro will host PBS’s A Capitol Fourth, the annual Independence Day celebration on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The live event, airing at 8 p.m. ET, will feature performances by Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, Maddie & Tae, Charles Esten, the Broadway cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical featuring Will Swenson and Robyn Hurder, and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Jack Everly. Also appearing will be the Muppets of Sesame Street.

Renée Fleming will present a tribute to men and women and uniform and their families. NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg will present a message from the International Space Station, and Adrienne Warren, Tony winner for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, will pay tribute to the legendary singer. There also will be a special tribute to nurses, with a special performance by The Northwell Nurse Choir, a group of front-line workers, and finalists on the 16th season of America’s Got Talent.

The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” will perform during the finale of the event, a fireworks display over the district. It will be accompanied by live cannon fire by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery.

Also participating will be the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, members of the Armed Forces carrying the state and territorial Flags, the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

The 90-minute A Capitol Fourth will also air on the American Forces Network and will stream at PBS.org and YouTube, as well as air on NPR member stations. It will be available on demand from July 4-18.

Organizers said the production is signatory with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA both under public television agreements, which continue in effect.

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C.