90-Plus Hurt, 7 Hospitalized As Hailstorm Pummels Louis Tomlinson Concert At Red Rocks In Colorado; Singer “Devastated”

The summer solstice weather took an ominous turn Wednesday as a powerful storm during Louis Tomlinson’s show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver sent concertgoers scattering. West Metro Fire Rescue said “tennis ball-size” hail injured more than 90 people and sent seven to local hospitals. The injuries ranged from cuts and bruises to broken bones.

Fans ran for cover as the storm hit, forcing a delay of the show. A tweet from Red Rocks at 7:07 p.m. local time advised the crowd, “Please seek shelter in your vehicle and we’ll let you know when we’ve received the all clear,” but the show officially was postponed about two hours later. No new date has been set.

One Direction alum Tomlinson, who is on his Faith in the Future world tour, took to social media late Wednesday, writing on Twitter: “Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

West Metro Fire Rescue said 80-90 people were treated on scene and that the seven hospitalized concertgoers had “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Officials at the venue later tweeted “our sincere best wishes to everyone affected” and thanked first responders, “our own staff and fans for their work and cooperation in a fast-developing situation” (see the tweets below). Earlier on Wednesday, Red Rocks tweeted an image of the venue amid clear skies that read, “Summertime, and the livin’s easy. Happy solstice!” It also noted that 2023 Red Rocks concert season is off to a rough start: “Between a wind-whipped opening night wildfire, snow showers, torrential rains and hail, it’s been a crazy six weeks in the foothills,” the venue tweeted.