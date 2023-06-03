‘3 Body Problem’: Sci-Fi Drama Series From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators & Alexander Woo Gets Netflix Premiere Date, First Look Teaser

“As children, we fear the dark. Anything might be out there. The unknown troubles us. There are those who say we should not inquire too closely into who else might be living in that darkness.”

We’re getting the first look at 3 Body Problem, the anticipated sci-fi drama series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo. Netflix released a teaser trailer at the streamer’s Tudum fan event in São Paulo, Brazil. The streamer also announced the series will premiere in January 2024.

The drama series is an adaptation of Chinese author Liu Cixin’s sci-fi book trilogy The Three-Body Problem, the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.

Cast includes Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer and Eve Ridley.

Oscar-nominated director Derek Tsang (Better Days) is among the directors for the series.

Benioff and Weiss serve as showrunners and executive produces. Woo co-created the series with Benioff and Weiss and is executive producer and writer. Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files) is Executive Producer. Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers. Brad Pitt, and Dede Gardner’s Plan B Entertainment and Jeremy Kleiner’s company (Okja, Moonlight) are Executive Producers, along with Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke for Primitive Streak.

Watch the teaser trailer above.