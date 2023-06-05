Golden Trailer Awards Nominations List: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Among Most Nominated

'Stranger Things,' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' 'Ted Lasso' and 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" nominated at the Golden Trailer Awards

EXCLUSIVE: The Golden Trailer Awards has unveiled its nominees for its 23rd annual extravaganza taking place on Thursday, June 29th at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards show honors the creative teams that are tasked with condensing two-hour films into two-minute trailers.

Films that received the most mentions include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Nope and Oppenheimer. The TV series that were the most nominated included Ted Lasso, Stranger Things and Only Murders in the Building.

Studios leading the count this year include Disney (includes: Hulu, FX, Searchlight, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Nat Geo, 20th Century Fox), NBC Universal, Netflix, Warner Bros./Discovery (Warner Bros. DC, HBOMax), Amazon (Prime, MGM), Paramount (Paramount+), and Apple TV+ The top nominated agencies include AV Squad, Zealot, Tiny Hero, Trailer Park Group and Ignition Creative.

This awards show highlights the phenomenal trailers from the current year. The 2023 jury comprises an illustrious lineup of A-list directors, producers, actors, writers, executives, and advertising creatives. Winners are awarded in categories such as Best Action, Comedy, Drama, Documentary, Horror, Foreign, Video Game, Romance, and more. As the film industry evolves, the ceremony continues to adapt to new technologies and platforms by including categories such as Best Streaming Trailers, TrailerBytes, and Best Social Media Campaigns.

“Year after year, we’re beyond ecstatic to play a part in honoring the boundless creativity that trailer professionals bring to the industry,” Evelyn Brady-Watters, co-founder of the awards said. “In this ever-changing landscape of film, television, and streaming, the significance of a captivating trailer, regardless of the medium, has reached unprecedented heights.”

Film director and co-founder, Monica Brady added, “The caliber of trailer creativity reaches new heights with each passing year. Just when we think we’ve witnessed it all, another masterpiece drops, raising the wow factor to unprecedented levels. It is our privilege to devote an evening to giving this exceptional work the special attention it deserves within the industry.”

2023 Golden Trailer Awards Nominees List

SHOW NOMINEES

Best Action

• Fast X: Legacy Ride, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

• John Wick: Chapter 4 “Legend”, Liosngate, AV Squad

• SISU, Legend, Lionsgate, Workshop Creative

• The Covenant “Remember”, MGM, MOTIVE

• The Woman King “Power”, Sony, Trailer Park Group

Best Animation/Family

• Minions: The Rise of Gru “New Adventure”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• Pinocchio “Wonder”, The Walt Disney Studios, Ignition Creative

• Polite Society, Focus Features, Buddha Jones

• Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, SONY, MOCEAN

• The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse “Together”, Apple TV+, MOTIVE

Best Comedy

• Banshees of Inisherin, Focus Features, Giaronomo Productions, Inc.

• AIR, “Flight”, Amazon Studios & MGM, ZEALOT

• Champions “Brave”, Focus Features, Ignition Creative

• Cocaine Bear “Higher”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• Thor: Love & Thunder, Marvel Studios, Buddha Jones

Best Documentary – Subject

• If These Walls Could Sing “Sacred”, Disney+, Ignition Creative

• My Old School, Magnolia Pictures, Silk Factory

• Retrograde: Aftermath Teaser, National Geographic, TRANSIT

• Sr., Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

• Wildcat, “Redemption”, Amazon Studios, ZEALOT

Best Documentary – Bio Pic of an Individual

• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Neon, Intermission Film

• Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues, Apple TV+, InSync PLUS

• Moonage Daydream, “Mystery”, Neon, ZEALOT

• Sidney “The First”, Apple TV+, MOTIVE

• Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Apple, JAX

Best Drama

• Oppenheimer “Secrets”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group

• The Whale, “People”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

• Till – A Mother Knows, Orion, Skip Film at Wild Card Creative Group

• War Sailor, Mer Film, ZEALOT

• Women Talking “VOTE”, United Artists, JAX

Best Fantasy Adventure

• Dune Part Two, Breathtaking, Warner Bros. Discovery, Major Major

• Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves “Ironic”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 “Encore”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

• Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – New Day, Lucasfilm, Wild Card Creative Group

• Thor: Love & Thunder, Marvel Studios, Buddha Jones

Best Horror

• Barbarian – Tenant, 20th Century Studios, Wild Card Creative Group

• Evil Dead Rise, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

• M3gan “Family”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• Smile, Paramount, BOND

• Smile “Frighten”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer

• Women Talking, “Unknown”, UA Releasing, Mark Woollen & Associates

• Alice, Darling, “Beautiful Girl”, Lionsgate, ZEALOT

• NEFARIOUS “Electrifying”, Believe Entertainment / SDG Releasing, Heart Sleeve Creative

• Squaring The Circle, Utopia, Silk Factory

• The Whale, “People”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Music

• Avatar: The Way of Water “Strong Heart”, Disney, JAX

• Babylon, Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

• Fast X: Legacy Ride Trailer, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

• I Wanna Dance With Somebody, “Princess”, Sony Pictures Ent., Project X/AV

• Tetris, Apple +, Rogue Planet

Best Thriller

• Don’t Worry Darling – Chaos, Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group

• Nope: Moment, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

• Oppenheimer “Lightmaker”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• The Good Nurse “Truth”, Netflix, Big Picture Entertainment

• The Menu “Welcome”, Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

Best Video Game Trailer

• Dune: Awakening – Pre-Alpha Teaser, Funcom, Ragdoll

• Final Fantasy XVI – Revenge Trailer, Square Enix, Buddha Jones

• God of War Ragnarök, Story Trailer, Santa Monica Studio, Santa Monica Studio/SIE Global Creative Services

• Hogwarts Legacy: Official Launch Trailer, WB Games, Create Advertising Group

• NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge, Visual Concepts Entertainment, 2K

Golden Fleece

• Mr Malcolm’s List “Tea With Mrs Covington”, Universal Pictures, Ignition Creative London

• Shark Bait, Vertical, Paradise Creative

• Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Official Trailer 2, Warner Bros, REBEL

• Smoking Causes Coughing, Magnolia Pictures, Jump Cut

• The Minute You Wake Up Dead “Deception”, Lionsgate/Grindstone, Clever Caboose

Most Original Trailer

• Beau Is Afraid “Beyond”, A24, AV Squad

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Puzzle, Netflix, MOTIVE

• Tár, “Time”, Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

• The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F**ck, Universal, Silk Factory

• White Noise, Netflix, Rogue Planet

Best Summer 2023 Blockbuster Trailer

• Fast X “Last Ride”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 “Encore”, Marvel Studios, MOCEAN

• Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – New Day, Lucasfilm, Wild Card Creative Group

• Oppenheimer “Secrets”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group

• Transformers: Rise of the Beast “Darkness”, Paramount Pictures, Rogue Planet

Best Teaser

• Barbie “Teaser”, Warner Bros. Pictuers, Giaronomo Productions, Inc.

• BLONDE | Official Teaser, Netflix, Empire Design

• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Magic, Disney/Marvel, Create Advertising Group

• Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – New Day, Lucasfilm, Wild Card Creative Group

• The Menu “Welcome”, Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN

Best Foreign Trailer

• RRR “RRRe-Release”, Variance Films, Sequence Creative

• Argentina, 1985 – Courage, Prime Video, Wild Card Creative Group

• Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths “Journey”, Netflix, AV Squad

• Corsage “Duty”, IFC Films, GrandSon

• The Challenge, Yellow, Black & White, Channel One, START, Central Partnership, On/Off Production

Best Comedy for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

• Only Murders in the Building S2: Persons of Interest, Hulu, Create Advertising Group

• Poker Face “Fresh Starts”, Peacock, Project X/AV

• Ted Lasso S3 “Fun”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero

• The Great, Lionsgate +, Silk Factory

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S5, “Midge”, Amazon Prime, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

• Daisy Jones, “Look At Us Now”, Amazon, Project X/AV

• Das Boot S03, SKY Deutschland, Das Rund GmbH

• Stranger Things 4 “Hype Vol. 2”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

• Succession: Battle Royale, HBO, Create Advertising Group

• The Crown S5, Breaking Point, Netflix, Create Advertising London

NON-SHOW CATEGORIES

FEATURE FILM NOMINEES

The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over

• Bed Rest “Relax”, STX, AV Squad

• Dune Part Two, Breathtaking, Warner Bros. Discovery, Major Major

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Puzzle, Netflix, MOTIVE

• Spirited “Def Not Lip Syncing”, Apple TV+, AV Squad

• Tár, “Time”, Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Puzzle, Netflix, MOTIVE

• John Wick: Chapter 4: Peace Teaser, Lionsgate Films, TRANSIT

• Oppenheimer “Secrets”, Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group

• The Stranger, Netflix, ZEALOT

• The Woman King “Power”, Sony, Trailer Park Group

Best Original Score

• BLONDE | Official Teaser, Netflix, Empire Design

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Puzzle, Netflix, MOTIVE

• Lady Chatterley’s Lover “Life”, Netflix, Ignition Creative London

• The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse “Together”, Apple TV+, MOTIVE

• The Little Mermaid “Above”, Walt Disney Studios, Level Up AV

Best Motion/Title Graphics

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Leaders”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Puzzle, Netflix, MOTIVE

• Missing “Junebug”, Sony Pictures Ent., Project X/AV

• The Greatest Beer Run Ever “Serve”, Apple TV+, MOTIVE

• The Trial, Studio Canal, Silk Factory

Best Faith-Based Trailer

• Big George Foreman “Impossible”, Sony Pictures, AV Squad

• Jesus Revolution, Lionsgate, BOND

• On a Wing and a Prayer “Let Go”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero

• Ordinary Angels “Family”, Lionsgate, The Refinery

• The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, eOne, ZEALOT

Best Romance

• Meet Cute Hero, Peacock, Paradise Creative

• My Policeman, “Memories”, Amazon Prime, Mark Woollen & Associates

• Past Lives, “Fate”, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

• Sanctuary, “Safeword”, Neon, ZEALOT

• She Is Love, Signature Entertainment, Silk Factory

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under $1.5Million US)

• Double Down South, Mental Properties Productions

• Surrounded “Never Free”, MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

• The Arc of Oblivion, Sandbox Films and Wicked Delicate Films, HOME TR33, Matthew Gelb

• The Aviary, 13 Films, Good Hands

• Upon Entry, Charades, ZEALOT

Trashiest Trailer

• Holy Shit!, The Playmaker Munich, Good Hands

• SEX WITH SUE “Sue Johanson Doc Trailer”, Banger Films, Lifted Eyes, Corus Studios, STAGENAME CREATIVE

• The Black Demon Trailer, Highland, Silk Factory

• The Estate “Official Red Band Trailer”, Signature Entertainment, The Refinery

• The Retaliators “Christmas Trailer”, Better Noise Films, Hungry Monster Entertainment

TV SPOTS FOR FEATURE FILM

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “New World Power”, The Walt Disney Studio, Trailer Park Group

• Bullet Train: Undertaking, Sony, Create Advertising Group

• Fast X “Ahead”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

• The Gray Man, Netflix, Rogue Planet

• The Covenant “Remember”, MGM, MOTIVE

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: TV60 “Dear Son”, Netflix, REBEL

• Minions: The Rise of Gru “New Adventure 60”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish “Tales of Old”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse “Brave”, Apple TV+, MOTIVE

• Thor: Love & Thunder, Marvel Studios, Buddha Jones

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Champions, Let Loose, Focus Features, Ignition Creative

• AIR “Future”, Amazon Studios, Major Major

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Raise Your Glass, Netflix, MOTIVE

• Minions: The Rise of Gru “One Shot”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• You People, “Impression”, Netflix, ZEALOT

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Retrograde, National Geographic, TRANSIT

• The Redeem Team “Nuff Said”, Netflix, Tiny Hero

• The Redeem Team “Prime Lineup”, Netflix, Tiny Hero

• The Territory, National Geographic, Zealot

• The Woman King | Jennifer King | Focus, Sony Pictures, Framework Studio

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature FIlm)

• AIR, “Rookie”, Amazon Studios & MGM, ZEALOT

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Legacy Review”, The Walt Disney Studio, Trailer Park Group

• Don’t Worry Darling ‘Window TV’, Warner Brothers, Big Picture Entertainment

• Oppenheimer “Charge”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• The Woman King “Freedom”, Sony, Trailer Park Group

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios, Buddha Jones

• Avatar The Way Of Water – Adapt, 20th Century Studios, Wild Card Creative Group

• Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves Island 30 TV Spot, Entertainment One, Silk Factory

• Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Hero, Lucasfilm, Wild Card Creative Group

• Thor: Love & Thunder, Marvel Studios, Buddha Jones

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Friday movies on Friday! TV Channel, Friday! TV Channel, Friday! TV Channel

• MOVIES ON GLOBO, TV GLOBO, PROMO TV GLOBO

• MOVIESUMMER, TNT4,

• Ruido (Noise), Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

• Tarantino is Coming to Town, Paramount Creative EMEAA, Flynn’s Events

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Amsterdam “Mess Around”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Feel It”, The Walt Disney Studio, Trailer Park Group

• Joker: Folie A Deux, Date Announce, WARNER BROS., JAX

• Tarantino is Coming to Town, Paramount Creative EMEAA, Flynn’s Events

• See How They Run “Headline Act”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Evil Dead Rise “You”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

• Evil Dead Rise “Click Review”, Warner Bros., MOCEAN

• Evil Dead Rise “Free”, Warner Bros., Level Up AV

• Scream VI, “Cursed”, Paramount Pictures, ZEALOT

• Smile “Fears”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

Best Independent TV Spot

• A Thousand and One, “Performance”, Focus Features, ZEALOT

• Bones and All “Thread”, MGM, AV Squad

• FEAR – “Big Movie 15”, Hidden Empire Film Group, Heart Sleeve Creative

• The Whale “Acclaim”, A24, GrandSon

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – “Disney+ Live Stream Trailer”, Disney Branded Television

• I Wanna Dance With Somebody “Remember”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Tiny Hero

• Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Hero, Lucasfilm, Wild Card Creative Group

• Nope: “Choices”, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

• The Gray Man, Netflix, Rogue Planet

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Crimes of the Future, Pain, NEON, GrandSon Creative

• Moviesummer, TNT4

• Succession “Nothing’s the Same”, HBO, MOTIVE

• The Hateful Eight, TNT4

• The Territory, National Geographic, Zealot

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, TV30 “Beautiful”, Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

• My Policeman – Waves, Amazon Studios, Seismic Productions

• Pamela, a Love Story, Romantic, Netflix, GrandSon Creative

• Shotgun Wedding “Untraditional”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero

• Tár, Fame Murder, Focus Features, GrandSon Creative

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• 65: “Visitor”, Sony Pictures Entertainment, TRANSIT

• Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves “Sound”, Paramount Pictures, AV Squad

• Fast X: Clash, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

• Oppenheimer “Charge”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• The Hateful Eight, TNT4,

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Don’t Worry Darling – Leave, Warner Bros., Wild Card Creative Group

• FEAR – “It’s Time”, Hidden Empire Film Group, Heart Sleeve Creative

• Luther: The Fallen Sun, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

• Nope: “Choices”, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

• Oppenheimer “Charge”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Best Voice-Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves Epic Quote, Entertainment One, Silk Factory

• Polite Society, Focus Features, Buddha Jones

• The Woman King “Legend”, Sony, Trailer Park Group

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

• Champions, Woody, Focus Features, Ignition Creative

• ESPN NBA Playoffs – Nope, Universal Pictures, Framework Studio

• Mission: Impossible – Christmas Protocol, Paramount Creative EMEAA (CEE)

• Nope: Choices, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

• Printer Movies, Friday! TV Channel, Friday! TV Channel

STREAMING/TV SERIES NOMINEES

Best Action for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

• Andor “Uprising”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

• Citadel – Turn, Prime Video, Wild Card Creative Group

• Jack Ryan Season 3, “Run Jack Run”, Amazon Prime, ZEALOT

• See S3 “Rise”, Apple TV+, AV Squad

• Vikings: Valhalla S2 “Destiny”, Netflix, GrandSon

Best Animation/Family for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

• Cars on the Road “Road Trip”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

• Crater: Road Trip, Disney+, Create Advertising Group

• Lost Ollie “Dream”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

• Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi “Destiny”, The Walt Disney Studios, Ignition Creative

• Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2: Choice Trailer, Disney+, TRANSIT

Best Documentary/Reality for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

• Edge Of The Earth, HBO, BOND

• Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin Trailer, National Geographic, Zealot

• Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Truth Trailer, Hulu, TRANSIT

• The Last Movie Stars “Beautiful”, CNN/HBO Max, MOCEAN

• Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller S3, National Geographic, Mattock

Best Fantasy Adventure for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

• House of the Dragon “Heir”, HBO, GrandSon

• Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power, Prime Video, Trailer Park Group

• Secret Invasion – Threat, Marvel Studios, Wild Card Creative Group

• The Mandalorian S3 “The Way Cutdown”, Disney+, AV Squad

• Wednesday “Nero”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Best Foreign TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a TV/Streaming Series

• Broad Peak, Obsession, Netflix, Create Advertising London

• Delhi Crime S2, MA & TH Entertainment Network Pvt Ltd

• Jung_E “Unleashed”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

• The Nurse, Netflix, ZEALOT

• Trial by Fire, Netflix, Promoshop

Best Graphics for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

• 1899 Triangles, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

• Foundation S2 – Mission, Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group

• I Just Killed my Dad, Netflix, Ignition Creative

• Rabbit Hole, Paramount+,

• WB100: Celebrate Every Story, Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing

Best Horror/Thriller for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

• DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Don’t Go”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

• FROM Season 2, “Dream”, EPIX/MGM+, ZEALOT

• Rabbit Hole: Paranoia, Paramount +, Create Advertising Group

• The Watcher, “Obsession”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

• You Season 4 Pt 2, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

Best Music for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

• Silo – Ready, Apple TV+, Wild Card Creative Group

• Stranger Things 4 “Hype Vol. 2”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

• Ted Lasso S3 “Return”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero

• The Last of Us “Alone”, HBO, Level Up AV

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 5 “Icon”, Amazon, Project X/AV

Best Original Score for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

• A Small Light “Light of Lights”, National Geographic, Nat Geo In-House Team

• Andor “Uprising”, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive

• His Dark Materials Series 3, HBO, Powers Music Group

• Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power, Prime Video, Trailer Park Group

• The Mandalorian S3 “Stronger”, Disney+, AV Squad

Best Sound Editing for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

• 1899 “Morse Code Teaser”, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

• A Small Light “Light of Lights”, National Geographic, Nat Geo In-House Team

• House of the Dragon “Heir”, HBO, GrandSon

• Only Murders in the Building S2: Click, Hulu, Create Advertising Group

• Stranger Things 4 “Hype Vol. 2”, Netflix, Trailer Park Group

Best Voice Over for a TV/Streaming Series (Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot)

• A League of Their Own “Play Ball”, Prime Video, Tiny Hero

• America the Beautiful, National Geographic, Aspect

• Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special “Guardians of Cheer”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

• Los Espookys Season 2, HBO Max, Paradise Creative

• Ramy S3 “Family”, Hulu, GrandSon

Most Original TV Spot/Trailer/Teaser for a Series

• Luther: The Fallen Sun – Cage, Netflix, Wild Card Creative Group

• Rabbit Hole: Face Value, Paramount +, Create Advertising Group

• Ted Lasso S3 “Return”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero

• The Great, Lionsgate +, Silk Factory

• The Watcher “House”, NETFLIX, Level Up AV

Best Promo for a OTO Special

• Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, TV30 “Group Text”, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates

• CMA 2022, “Practice 60”, ABC, Project X/AV

• Presenting the 2023 Best Picture Nominees, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Science, Sleepy Skunk

• The 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Event Promo, Crunchyroll

• The Oscars Shoot Spot, ABC, ABC

Best Promo for a TV Network

• HBO Max “Emmys Brand Campaign 2022”, HBO Max, MOCEAN

• Hulu 15th Anniversary – The Cake, Hulu, Hulu

• Hulu Brand Pomo “Hulu Has Movies”, Hulu, Trailer Park Group

• Nat Geo Sizzle Brand Anthem “Wonder”, National Geographic, Ultrabland

• Star Trek: “Every Series. Every Episode.”, Paramount+, Northern Lights Agency

DIGITAL & INNOVATIVE NOMINEES

Best Digital – Action

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Shuri Rising”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

• Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

• Powerful, Lionsgate, Mob Scene

• Top Gun Maverick Aviation Day, Paramount Pictures, Paradise Creative

• Training Day “Spiral”, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative

Best Digital – Animation / Family

• A Christmas Story “Holiday Classic”, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative

• Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Sony, Silk Factory

• Minions: The Rise of Gru “Brace Yourself/#1 Comedy”, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Paradise Creative

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish “Most Interesting Cat”, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Paradise Creative

• The Bob’s Burgers Movie, “Hits”, Walt Disney Studios, The Refinery

Best Digital – Comedy

• A Christmas Story “Holiday Classic”, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative

• Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones

• History of the World Part 2, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

• Jackass Forever Stress Help, Paramount Pictures, Paradise Creative

• Spirited “Def Not Lip Syncing”, Apple TV+, AV Squad

Best Digital – Drama

• Casablanca “80th Anniversary”, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative

• Cool Hand Luke 4K Trailer “Chains”, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative

• Tar, “Split”, Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates

• The Americans: Watching Us, FX, Create Advertising Group

• Tiny Beautiful Things, Hulu, Buddha Jones

Best Digital – Fantasy Adventure

• Avatar: The Way of Water “Great Strength”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

• Avatar: The Way of Water “Journey”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney, Silk Factory

• Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness “Open Says Me”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

• Thor: Love and Thunder ‘Colour War’, Marvel Studios

Best Digital – Horror / Thriller

• M3GAN – Bringing Life To M3GAN, Universal Pictures, The Fabulous Group

• M3GAN – Getting Hacked, Universal Pictures, The Fabulous Group

• M3GAN “Meet M3GAN”, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Paradise Creative

• Nope: Breathe Review, Universal Pictures, TRANSIT

• The Lost Boys “35th Anniversary”, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

• ESPN NBA Finals | Bullet Train | Off the Rails, Sony Pictures, Framework Studio

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish “Hot Ones”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• Spirited “The Ryan Reynolds+”, Apple TV+, AV Squad

• The Super Mario Bros. Movie “Giant Peach”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• Tweets In Space, The Walt Disney Studios, Outpost Media

Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film

• Avatar: The Way of Water “Journey Through Pandora”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

• Fast X “Ensemble Shoot”, Universal Pictures, AV Squad

• Planet Pandora, 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene

• Tetris: Blocks 9×16, Apple TV+, InSync PLUS

• The Gray Man, “Get The Gray Man”, Netflix, ZEALOT

Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film

• 9 Lives in 90 Seconds, Universal Pictures, Mob Scene

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish “Pandora’s Box”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• Turning Red, “Boots & Cats”, Disney Pixar, ZEALOT

Best Comedy / Drama TrailerByte for a Feature Film

• Amsterdam “Home Movies”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

• I Wanna Dance with Somebody “Cassette Tape”, Sony Pictures Ent., Project X/AV

• Moonage Daydream “Peculiar Window”, Neon, GrandSon

• See How They Run “Conclusions”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

• The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, Entertainment One, Silk Factory

Best Horror / Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film

• Barbarian, Disney/20th Century, Intermission Film

• Don’t Worry Darling, Warner Bros, Silk Factory

• Nope, Digital “Look Away”, Universal, Project X/AV

• Smile, “Spin”, Paramount Pictures, ZEALOT

• The Pope’s Exorcist “Fear Frame Breaker”, Sony Pictures, AV Squad

Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film

• Amsterdam, Social Campaign, The Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising London

• Cocaine Bear, Digital Campaign, Universal, Project X/AV

• Creed III, “Paid Social Campaign”, United Artists Releasing, ZEALOT

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Netflix, MOTIVE

• Spirited “Viral Campaign”, Apple TV+, AV Squad

Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series

• Abbott Elementary Traveling Teachers Lounge With Scholastic, ABC, ABC

• Evil Social Campaign, Paramount+, Paramount+

• Hulu St. Patrick’s Day – Boat Stunt, Hulu, Hulu

• Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Times Square Sweepstakes, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

• Welcome to Chippendales Campaign, Hulu, Hulu

Best Action / Thriller TrailerByte for a TV / Streaming Series

• Andor: Rebel With A Cause, Disney+, Create Advertising Group

• Jack Ryan Season 3, “Red Notice”, Amazon Prime, ZEALOT

• The Mandalorian S3: Reunited, Disney+, Create Advertising Group

• Stranger Things 4, “Layers 1”, Netflix, ZEALOT

• Stranger Things 4, “Layers 2”, Netflix, ZEALOT

Best Comedy / Drama TrailerByte for a TV / Streaming Series

• Only Murders in the Building Season 2, “Evidence”, Hulu, ZEALOT

• She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Digital “Split”, Disney+, Level Up AV

• Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Windows to the Worlds Social Video, Paramount+,

• The Boys S3 “Destruction”, Prime Video, Ignition Creative London

• The Orville: New Horizons “Don’t Break the Feed”, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

Best Viral Campaign for a TV / Streaming Series

• Abbott Elementary at SDCC 2022, ABC, ABC

• Only Murders in the Building Season 2, “Paid Social Campaign”, Hulu, ZEALOT

• She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Creative Content Campaign, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

• Stranger Things 4, “Paid Social Campaign”, Netflix, ZEALOT

• Ziwe S2B, A24, MOTIVE

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2 minutes)

• Corsage “Corset”, IFC Films, Jump Cut

• Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio “Tudum”, Netflix, REBEL

• Return to Pandora, 20th Century Fox, Mob Scene

• Thor: Love and Thunder “A Taika Waititi Adventure”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

• Top Gun Maverick Aviation Day, Paramount Pictures, Paradise Creative

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2 minutes)

• Avatar: The Way of Water “Acting in the Volume”, 20th Century Studios, Mob Scene

• EO “Donkey” EPK, Sideshow Pictures / Janus Films, Jump Cut

• Everything, Everywhere All At Once, Scene at the Academy, A24, SunnyBoy Entertainment

• Nope, Shadows, Universal, SunnyBoy Entertainment

• Women Talking “A New Way Forward”: MGM/UAR, The Fabulous Group

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2 minutes)

• Andor, Character Pieces, The Walt Disney Company, The Refinery

• Gotham Knights, EPK, Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing

• Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities “First Look Visualizer”, Netflix, MOCEAN

• The Dropout: Inside, Disney+, Create Advertising Group

• The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special “Guardians of Cheer”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2 minutes)

• A League of Their Own – Batter Up, Amazon Prime Video, Framework Studio

• A Small Light “In Production”, National Geographic, Nat Geo In-House Team

• Hello Tomorrow “Billy Crudup: Reflecting on His Dad”, Apple TV+, Intermission Film

• Kaleidoscope “Building Kaleidoscope”, Netflix, Mob Scene

• The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Behind the Scenes of Episode 8, Amazon, SunnyBoy Entertainment

POSTER NOMINEES

Best Action Poster

• Black Adam Payoff, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

• Carnival Row S2, Key Art, Amazon Studios, The Refinery

• Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves One Sheet, Paramount Pictures, WORKS ADV

• Polite Society “Payoff”, Focus Features, AV Print

Best Animation / Family Movie Poster

• Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative

• League of Super Pets, Warner Bros., Cold Open

• Pinocchio “One Sheet”, Netflix, AV Print

• Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules “Crowd”, The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative

Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)

• Carnival Row S2, Billboard, Amazon Studios, The Refinery

• Reservation Dogs S2 “Extension Billboard”, FX Networks, AV Print

• The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Statue Billboard, Amazon Studios, WORKS ADV

• Welcome to Chippendales 3-D Digital Billboard, Hulu, Hulu

Best Comedy Poster

• History of the World Part 2, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

• Paint, IFC Films, GrandSon Creative

• Renfield, Universal Pictures, WORKS ADV

• Shrinking, Apple TV+, InSync PLUS

Best Documentary Poster

• Aftershock, Hulu, The Refinery

• All That Breathes, Sideshow Pictures / HBO Documentary Films, Jump Cut

• Is That Black Enough For You?!?, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

• Katrina Babies, HBO

Best Drama Poster

• Beau If Afraid “Payoff”, A24, AV Print

• Corsage, IFC Films, GrandSon Creative

• Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Focus Features, Cold Open

• Sharper “Kaleidoscope”, Apple TV, Ignition Creative

Best Foreign Poster

• Kill Boksoon, Date Announcement, Netflix, The Refinery

• Living, Lionsgate UK, AllCity Media

• Storm, Paradox / SF Studios, Handverk

• The Taste of Apples Is Red, The Match Factory, Célie Cadieux

Best Horror Poster

• All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, Cinedigm, Jump Cut

• Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, Screen Media, The Refinery

• Malum, Welcome Villain Films, MOCEAN

• Swallowed, “Gulp”, Momentum Pictures, Champ & Pepper

Best Independent Poster

• Rounding, Aleksander Walijewski

• Emily the Criminal, Netflix, MOCEAN

• Summering, Bleecker Street Media, The Refinery

• Wildflower, “Bloom”, Momentum Pictures, Champ & Pepper

Best Teaser Poster

• Corsage, IFC Films, GrandSon Creative

• John Wick: Chapter 4 “Hourglass Portrait”, Lionsgate, AV Print

• Paint, IFC Films, GrandSon Creative

• TÁR, Focus Features, AV Print

Best Thriller Poster

• Cocaine Bear “Payoff”, Universal Pictures, AV Print

• Sharper “Kaleidoscope”, Apple TV, Ignition Creative

• Significant Other, Paramount+, MOCEAN

• Watcher, IFC Films, The Refinery

Best Wildposts

• Black Adam, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

• John Wick: Chapter 4 “Illumicade”, Lionsgate, AV Print

• Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV

• Songs of Earth, Speranza Film/BBC/SWR/ARTE, Handverk

Most Original Poster

• Champions, Focus Features, GrandSon Creative

• Blackberry, “Brickbreaker”, Elevation Pictures, Champ & Pepper

• Don’t Worry Darling, Warner Bros., The Refinery

• Elton John Live, Farewell from Dodger Stadium, Disney Branded Television, Ignition Creative

Best Motion Poster

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, International Motion Poster, The Walt Disney Company, The Refinery

• Bullet Train, Sony Pictures, BLT/AV

• Peter Pan & Wendy “Marriott Magic”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

• Peter Pan & Wendy “The Grove”, The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

• American Born Chinese, Disney Branded Television, Ignition Creative

• Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head, a Paramount+ Original Series, MTV Entertainment Studios, Titmouse

• Muppets Mayhem, Payoff, Disney Branded Television, Ignition Creative

• The Mysterious Benedict Society S2, Key Art, Disney+, The Refinery

Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

• Barry: Season 4, HBO Max, P+A

• Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

• Reservation Dogs S2 “One Sheet”, FX Networks, AV Print

• The Goldbergs S10, ABC, The Refinery

Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

• The Big Brunch, BLT

• The Deep End, Freeform, Freeform

• The Hair Tales , Onyx Collective, Onyx Collective

• The Last Movie Stars, CNN/HBO Max, MOCEAN

Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

• Mike, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals

• Succession S4 “Domestic Payoff”, HBO, AV Print

• The Watchful Eye, Freeform, Freeform

• Tulsa King, Paramount+

Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series

• 1899, Netflix, Netflix Creative Studio

• Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix, MOCEAN

• Pretty Little Liars Original Sin, HBO, Mocean

• Yellowjackets “Teen Queen”, Showtime, AV Print

Best WildPosts for a TV/Streaming Series

• Daisy Jones & The Six, Amazon Studios, The Refinery

• SWARM, Amazon Studios & Prime Video, GrandSon Creative

• The Power, Amazon Studios, WORKS ADV

• Welcome to Chippendales, Hulu, AV Print

RADIO SPOTS

Best Radio/Audio Spot (For a Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Walt Disney Company Ltd, The Picture Production Company

• Cocaine Bear “Ursa Coca”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

• John Wick: Chapter 4 ‘King’, Lionsgate, Silk Factory

• Reasonable Doubt – Truth, Onyx Collective, Onyx Collective

• Ted Lasso S3 “Return Radio”, Apple TV+, Tiny Hero