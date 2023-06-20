20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Cynthia Nixon Dishes On ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2, Miranda’s Future & That Top-Secret Samantha Appearance

Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramírez as Miranda and Che in 'And Just Like That' Season 2.

Sex and the City fans can relax, Cynthia Nixon is ‘a Miranda’.

Speaking on this week’s 20 Questions on Deadline episode, Nixon answered the age-old fan-favorite question, “Which of the four main characters is most like you?” And, given that Nixon has embodied the role of Miranda Hobbes since Sex and the City first aired back in 1998, and won an Emmy in 2004 for her performance, how could she possibly be anyone else?

As of Thursday night, the second season of SATC follow-up series And Just Like That… has begun streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max). The action picks up a couple of weeks after the Season 1 finale, and we find Miranda in Los Angeles with her partner Che (Sara Ramírez), who is there to make a sitcom.

Miranda is mid-painful divorce from husband Steve, managing the needs of her son Brady, and still very much connected to her friends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). And she’s searching for happiness and fulfillment outside of her previous expectations for herself.

During this episode of the podcast, Nixon gets into what we can look forward to in the new season, on which she also served as executive producer and director, how she feels about both the journey of her “great traveling companion” Miranda, and the evolution of the original show and its characters over the years. “It’s a deeply feminist show, but that doesn’t mean showing women being perfect,” Nixon says.

She also discusses how she wasn’t on board with a previously intended romantic storyline for Miranda and her college professor, and how, as EPs, she and Parker and Davis were very much “let in on the creative process” by showrunner Michael Patrick King. “He built a totally new house,” she says of the series’ new incarnation.

Of course the missing character, Samantha (Kim Cattrall)’s absence garnered much gossip in Season 1, including talk of feuding and pay disparity, but she will make a cameo appearance in the finale episode of Season 2.

“We’re so disappointed that somebody leaked it.” Nixon says. And they had been “super excited” about surprising the viewers seemingly out of nowhere. “You cannot imagine the lengths we went to to try and keep it secret. Our own crew didn’t know.”

Also, Nixon reveals whether she would ever do another Sex and the City movie… We also hear about her early influences, her love of Shakespeare and the advice she would give her younger self.

And Just Like That… is streaming on Max with new Season 2 episodes dropping every Thursday. Nixon is also set to reprise her role of Ada Brook in HBO drama The Gilded Age this fall.

Click above to listen to Cynthia Nixon. For more episodes of 20 Questions on Deadline, listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.