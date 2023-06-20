20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Bryan Cranston On ‘Your Honor’, An Unusual Documentary Idea, His Adventurous Retirement Plan & Why Therapy Is Vital

This week’s guest is Bryan Cranston. Perhaps best-known for his multiple Emmy-winning role of Walter White in AMC series Breaking Bad and his Oscar-nominated turn in the film Trumbo, Cranston has most recently played Judge Michael Desiato in Your Honor on Showtime.

In the second and final season of Your Honor, the Judge is reeling with grief from the murder of his son, and is galvanized to take on the mob family that caused his own life to implode.

In this episode of the podcast, Cranston talks about “the pursuit of happiness”, “the emotional treasure chest” he draws on to play his roles, and why he’s interested in playing men with complex problems who are “not complete people”.

He also mentions how a visit to his uncle who lives on a nudist colony makes him “really grateful most people wear clothes in this world” and how he might turn that experience into a documentary called Naked Seniors.

Cranston discusses the great value of therapy, how everyone should consider it, and how he and his wife have embraced couple’s therapy since before they were married 34 years ago. In fact, the couple is working on an adventurous retirement plan that involves fully immersing themselves in the language and culture of a European country. But don’t worry, Cranston isn’t done with work yet—among multiple projects he has on the go, he dreams of making a Broadway musical.

The actor also recalls his experience working on Days of Our Lives and what it taught him and how kindness is one of the key traits he wants to bring to the workplace.

