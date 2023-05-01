Zoey Deutch Joins Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’ At Warner Bros

EXCLUSIVE: Zoey Deutch is set to co-star in the Warner Bros and Clint Eastwood pic Juror #2 starring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette. Jonathan Abrams penned the script. Adam Goodman, Matt Skiena, Tim Moore and Jessica Meier will produce.

The pic follows family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma … one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the wrong killer. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell will exec produce.

Last year, Deutch starred in a trio of films including The Outfit, opposite Mark Rylance, for which she was nominated for a British Independent Spirit Award; the satirical dramedy Not Okay, which she also produced with Make Ready and Searchlight’s Not Okay (which she exec produced); and Something From Tiffany’s for Amazon and Hello Sunshine which she also executive produced. Other notable credits include Max Winkler’s Flower and Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some.

She is repped by CAA and Gretchen Rush.