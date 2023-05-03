Zero Gravity Management Adds Two Talent Managers, Two Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management on Wednesday announced their expansion with the hiring of Karli Doumanis and Kendall Kramer as Talent Managers, and Houston Bradley and Ryan Lewis as Producers.

Prior to joining Zero Gravity, Doumanis spent three years at Brave Artists Management. Some of her notable talent include Tanzyn Crawford (Tiny Beautiful Things), Tyroe Muhafidin (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Sean Keenan (The Power of the Dog), Shannon Berry (The Wilds), Cooper van Grootel & Marianly Tejada (One Of Us Is Lying) and Asher Yasbincek (Heartbreak High). Clients with shows soon to launch include Sam Song Li (The Brothers Sun), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty, Marvel’s Ironheart) and Annie Shapero (Red Skies, The Border).

Kramer brings with her clients including Erica Dasher (Jane by Design), Paulina Nguyen (Power Book IV: Force) and Travis LaBranch (The Oval), having begun her career at A3 Artists Agency.

Both Bradley and Lewis join with the goal of getting projects off the ground for Zero Gravity and bringing in projects with no connection to their management division.

Bradley joins after just over six years at UTA, where he helped launch their Heartland Initiative, a group focused on signing and servicing multi-hyphenate talent from the flyover states of America. He’ll now transition back to his original goal of producing film and television after four years of working cross-departmentally with comedians, musicians, filmmakers, screenwriters, podcasters, digital influencers, authors and more.

Lewis most recently produced the horror-thriller The Boy Behind the Door and exec produced 55000 Blankets, a drama for Sony’s Affirm label based on an inspirational true story, which starred Anna Camp. He served as a co-EP on the comedy High School starring Matt Bush, Sean Marquette, Adrien Brody and Colin Hanks, which premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival, also co-producing Matthew Lillard’s book-to-film adaptation Fat Kid Rules the World, which won the Audience Award at the 2012 SXSW Film Festival. Lewis was a consulting producer on the Bill Pullman-led Western The Ballad of Lefty Brown, which sold to A24/DirecTV out of SXSW in 2017, and exec produced the series Chosen with Chad Michael Murray, Milo Ventimiglia and Nicky Whelan, which helped launch the streamer Crackle and was sold internationally by Sony Pictures TV. Among the other projects he’s produced is the Marlon Wayans comedy Naked for Netflix.

Joining Doumanis, Kramer, Bradley and Lewis as a newcomer to Zero Gravity is Alexander Leiss (formerly of APA), who will serve as Below-the-Line Coordinator, focusing on cinematographers, production designers, costume designers and other below-the-line artists. Leiss comes to the company with experience across both physical production and creative development, having worked on set in multiple departments and produced short films and documentaries.

Founded by Eric and Mark Williams, who respectively oversee the management and production divisions, Zero Gravity Management reps a diverse rosters of actors, writers, directors and producers working in film and television. The company has also been behind films like Copshop and The Marksman, as well as such series as Ozark, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.