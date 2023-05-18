‘Zero Day’: Edi Gathegi Joins Robert De Niro In Netflix’s Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind) has been tapped for a prominent role opposite Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton in Netflix’s limited series Zero Day, the six-episode conspiracy thriller from creators Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim and Michael S. Schmidt.

Gathegi will play Carl, an intense bureaucrat and loyalist of De Niro’s former U.S President George Mullen.

Falling under a deal between Netflix and Newman’s Grand Electric Productions, Zero Day asks the question, how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

At the center of the narrative is De Niro’s Mullen, a popular but complicated figure who is yanked back from retirement to head up a commission investigating a global cyber-attack.

Exec producers on Zero Day include Newman, Oppenheim, Schmidt, De Niro, Jonathan Glickman for Panoramic Media and Leslie Linka Glatter, who is directing all episodes.

Gathegi is best known on the TV side for turns as part of Apple TV+’s astronaut drama For All Mankind, USA Network’s Briarpatch opposite Rosario Dawson, Crackle’s StartUp and TNT’s Proof. He’s also been seen on NBC’s The Blacklist and its spin-off The Blacklist: Redemption.

The actor’s resume on the film side includes such titles as The Harder They Fall, The Twilight Saga and X-Men: First Class, to name a few. He recently boarded the sci-fi drama Aporia with Judy Greer and Payman Maadi, as we told you first, and is represented by APA and Del Shaw Moonves.