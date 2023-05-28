‘You Hurt My Feelings’ With Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is Feeling Fine Over Holiday Weekend – Specialty Box Office

A24’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus-starrer You Hurt My Feelings will top an estimated $1.7 million in limited nationwide release for the four-day holiday weekend, at the high end of expectations on 912 screens. That puts it at no. 8 at a domestic box office where Little Mermaid is making all the waves.

Breakdown: Friday – $474k; Sat. – $481k; Sun. – $443k; Mon. – $377k.

The relationship comedy by writer-director Nicole Holofcener is 95% critic certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The RT audience score is lower (at 62%). But according to PostTrak, nearly 80% of viewers are positive with a definite/probably recommend. Word of mouth is good at regional arthouse theaters in particular where it’s doing strong crossover business. AMC Lincoln Square is the pic’s top performer along arthouses from the Jacob Burns Center in New York (in the top five) to the Belcourt Theatre in Nashville. The Alamo Brooklyn, Music Box in Chicago, Avalon in Washington, D.C. as well as the AMC Century City and AMC Metreon in San Francisco are in the top ten for the Sundance premiering film, which is looking at an estimated three-day weekend of $1.39 million.

Louis-Dreyfus, a popular writer, and her husband Don (Tobias Menzies), a genial therapist, see their irritatingly happy marriage start to crack when she discovers that he’s been less than candid about his opinion of her work.

There’s aren’t many new stats today a not many new specialty openings this weekend, but a few include: Zee Studios’ Godday Godday Chaa in 73 locations for a three-day debut of $218.7, according to Comscore. Sarigama Cinemas presented Mem Famous at 130 locations to an estimated $92.2k.

Holdovers: Neon’s Sanctuary grossed an estimated $40.6k over three days on 10 screens in week two for a cume of $129.5k. Four-day projected gross is $50k for a $138.9k cume.

Master Gardener from Magnolia Pictures — estimated three-day total is $94.3k on 156 screens, for a $500k cume, also in in week two.