‘Yellowstone’: Peacock To Stream First Half Of Season 5 Later This Month

On the heels of Paramount’s announcement that it will wrap Yellowstone later this year, Peacock is once again reminding folks that it has the exclusive rights to those ultra valuable reruns.

The streamer announced today that it will air all eight episodes of the first part of season five beginning May 25. Part one of the latest season will join all four previous seasons that are already available on the streamer.

In 2020, Peacock landed the exclusive streaming rights to Yellowstone, which has become a behemoth hit for Paramount. At that time, Yellowstone was already the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers. So the fact that Peacock has those reruns remains a sore spot for the cowboys inside Paramount.

Yellowstone hasn’t been able to shoot the rest of season 5 because of an ongoing tug-of-war with star Kevin Costner over his availability. Even though Paramount has announced that it will return to production in August, it isn’t clear whether Costner will be back for the final episodes. Instead, Paramount has decided to plan for the future by launching a spinoff from 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios that will bow in December.

No announcement has been made about who will star in untitled project, but Deadline reported exclusively in February that Matthew McConaughey had been in talks for the project. It remains unclear for now who from Yellowstone will get to board the spinoff wagon train.



