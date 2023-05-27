‘Yellowjackets’ Finale: Co-Creator Ashley Lyle On Shocker Ending & Fan Reaction: “Is Getting Death Threats A Showrunner Right Of Passage?”

Yellowjackets wrapped its second season on Showtime with a killer ending and a promise that things are going to get “weirder.”

In a Twitter thread posted Friday, Co-Creator Ashley Lyle expressed gratitude toward her cast and crew for working their “absolute asses off” on a season that went to extremes — including with a surprise death at the end of the season. As a result, some fans weren’t too pleased with how she, co-creator Bart Nickerson and their writers decided to wrap things up on the drama about a team of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash in the wilderness.

“So I know some people really enjoyed the Yellowjackets finale…and some people …. did not. Is getting death threats a showrunner right of passage?” Lyle wrote on Twitter. “Because I can live without that one! But I would love to take a moment to thank everyone who came on this ride with us.”

Especially our incredible writers, cast, and crew who worked their absolute asses off to continue telling this story. Whatever your thoughts (and you’re allowed to have them, whatever they are!) these people worked SO HARD to make this show. — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 27, 2023

Are we gonna get weirder? Probably! Will the fallout of *redacted*’s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls’ struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha! — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 27, 2023

If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worth while. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell. Here’s to S3, hive. BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ. — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 27, 2023

Yellowjackets was renewed for a third season in December, before the second season premiered in March.