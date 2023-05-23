‘XO, Kitty’ Falls Head Over Heels Among Netflix Top 10 English-Language Series; ‘Queen Charlotte’ Continues To Reign

Love is in the air on Netflix, as two of the steamer’s most popular romance franchises dominated the English-language television charts for the week of May 15 to May 21.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story once again took the top spot with another 82.39M hours viewed in its third week on Netflix. The Bridgerton prequel series has now tallied nearly 390M viewing hours since it debuted on May 4, which means that it still stands a chance at becoming one of Netflix’s most popular series of all time. The series would need to surpass Inventing Anna‘s 511M viewing hours in the remaining 10 days of its 28-day measurement window in order to meet that milestone.

If it does, it will join both seasons of Bridgerton among Netflix’s most-watched series of all time. Each season drew more than 600M hours viewed in their first 28 days on the service.

Second among the Top 10 was the To All the Boys sequel series XO, Kitty, which made its debut on the list with 72.08M hours viewed. According to Netflix, the series appeared in the Top 10 in 90 countries.

Season 6 of Netflix’s popular reality series Selling Sunset returned on May 19. Over the weekend, the series racked up 22.78M hours viewed, coming in at No. 4 on the list. Firefly Lane was No. 3.

And once again, both Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton were among the Top 10, as was The Night Agent, Season 2 of Sweet Tooth and docuseries Missing: Dead or Alive.

On the film side of things, Jennifer Lopez took the cake for the second week in a row with her action thriller The Mother. After debuting over Mother’s Day weekend, the film managed 94.42M hours viewed during its first full weekend on Netflix. Documentary Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me also made the list at No. 2 with 15.65M hours viewed.

Other films included among the Top 10 were Ted, A Man Called Otto, Synchronic, Missing, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, The Croods, UglyDolls, and The Healer.