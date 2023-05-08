‘Wu Assassins’ Star Byron Mann Joins Cast Of Korean Studio Showbox’s ‘Moral Hazard’

EXCLUSIVE: Hong Kong-American actor Byron Mann (Wu Assassins) has joined the cast of Korean studio Showbox’s Moral Hazard (working title), alongside previously announced Korean stars Yoo Hai-jin (The Night Owl) and Lee Je-hoon (Taxi Driver 2).

Currently in production in Seoul, the film tells the story of Korea’s top Soju manufacturer and its attempts to stave off bankruptcy. While Yoo stars as the CFO of the distillery and Lee as a global investor, Mann plays a Chinese-American investment banker who is also working on the acquisition of the company.

The feature is directed by Choi Yoon-jin, who previously scripted the Korean films Steel Cold Winter (2013) and Office(2015).

In addition to his role in Netflix series Wu Assassins, Mann is known for The Man With The Iron Fists (2012), The Big Short (2015) and Netflix series The Recruit (2022).

He also recently wrote and starred in Keoni Waxman’s romantic comedy The Modelizer, which Vertical has acquired for North America. Also starring Thai-American singer-actor Nichkhun, a member of of K-Pop band 2PM, the film is scheduled for release in theatres and VOD on July 14, 2023.

Mann is represented by Echelon Talent Management, UTA and Eric Feig of Feig/Finkel.