WGA Raises $1.7 Million To Help Industry Workers Impacted By Strike

The Writers Guild and several of its prominent members, recognizing that other workers in the entertainment industry are being impacted by the ongoing writers strike, have pledged more than $1.7 million to provide them with financial assistances during the walkout, which is now in its ninth day.

Lead gifts were provided by WGA members J.J. Abrams, Greg Berlanti, Adam McKay, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Mike Schur and John Wells.

“This is a time for our entire industry to band together,” said Chris Keyser, co-chair of the WGA Negotiating Committee. “Withholding our labor has proven to be the only way we can force the studios to give us a deal that allows writers to earn a fair, sustainable living at our craft. That said, the WGA is not insensitive to the toll that this work stoppage will take on the entire industry. Our guild’s strike fund is available to help WGA members, but other workers need assistance too. We are encouraging our members who are able to contribute generously to the Entertainment Community Fund, where these grants will provide relief to our fellow film and TV workers who most need it.”

The guild’s Solidarity Assistance Funds will be administered by the Entertainment Community Fund, formerly known as The Actors’ Fund, which also provides services nationally for people who work in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance.

“Recognizing the broader effects of a work stoppage on the entertainment community,” the WGA said in a statement, “members of the WGA Negotiating Committee, WGA West and WGA East Council, and others have pledged funds to help industry workers in need.

The WGA West also has a separate $20 million strike fund to help its own members during the labor action.