WGA Tells Members They Must Instruct Their Agents To Stop Seeking Jobs For Them During Strike

On Day 1 of the WGA strike, the guild is telling members to inform their agents, lawyers and managers that they are “immediately instructed to engage in no further negotiations, meetings or discussions with any struck company concerning my performance of writing services on future or pending projects, or for the sale or option of literary material I have written, alone or with a writing partner.”

Under the guild’s strike rules, they’re also being told to tell their representatives that “I hereby revoke your authority to engage in any of the foregoing activities until the WGA withdraws the strike order.”

The WGA went on strike last night at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday after the guild accused the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers of refusing to bargain on the guild’s core issues, which include minimum staffing, curbs on mini-rooms, the establishment of viewer-based streaming residuals, the use of artificial intelligence, guaranteed weeks of work for comedy/variety writers, and full pension and health contributions for writing teams.

Picket lines are going up today and throughout the strike, however long it lasts, at numerous locations in Los Angeles and New York.

The WGA is also telling members that the guild’s strike rules require them to tell the companies they’ve been dealing with that they must “promptly return to me or delete all literary material or sample scripts owned by me and currently in your possession. Please destroy or return to me any physical copies of such literary material or delete any electronic copies, including as attachments to emails, wherever stored.”