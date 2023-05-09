Freeform’s ‘Good Trouble’ Halts Production Due To WGA Picketing

Production on Freeform’s Good Trouble fifth season was halted for the day as a result of WGA picketing.

Deadline understands that the series was shooting on location Agua Dulce, north of Los Angeles, when IATSE and Teamsters refused to cross the picket line. It was an early-morning start, and we hear that picketing began around 4 a.m. and the set was closed around 9:30 a.m.

It comes on the eighth day of the WGA strike, which has seen thousands of writers take to the streets of Hollywood and New York in protest to the studios’ offer.

A crew of 8 WGA picketers spoke to multiple drivers who approached the line for information and then later formed a large line with their vehicles in solidarity. The situation on site was peaceful and there was overwhelming support from the WGA’s sister unions, sources tell Deadline. No teamster trucks crossed the line while picketing was ongoing.

It forms part of a new effort by WGA members to discover shooting locations in LA and New York, as well as other parts of the country, and start picket lines.

Additional sources tell Deadline production on Good Trouble is set to run until around June and the WGA picketers are determined to hold the line as long as they need to.

Deadline hears Freeform intends to continue production to complete the season.

Good Trouble follows the residents of downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble.

The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence, Beau Mirchoff and Bryan Craig.