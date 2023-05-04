‘Unstable’: Season 2 Of Rob Lowe & John Owen Lowe’s Netflix Comedy Series Shut Down Due To Writers Strike

EXCLUSIVE: Unstable, the Netflix comedy series starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, is the latest show to have production hit by the writers strike.

Deadline understands that production on the second season of the series, which launched at the end of March, has been shut down.

We hear that the series, which hadn’t received a full, official renewal greenlight, was prepping at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood. There were six scripts finished out of a planned eight-episode run with principal photography planned for later this spring. Employees were told earlier this week that production was being suspended and that they were being laid off at the end of the week.

Unstable is the latest scripted series shut down; Deadline revealed that NBC comedy Night Court is shutting down its second season and shows such as Netflix’s Cobra Kai, Starz’ Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Showtime’s Yellowjackets and ABC’s Abbott Elementary have all closed their writers rooms.

Rob Lowe himself was on the picket line earlier this week. Outside Paramount, he told Deadline that he was walking in solidarity with the writers, as “We’re only as good as the writing we get”.

Unstable follows an introverted son (John Owen Lowe) who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father (Rob Lowe) in order to save him and his successful biotech company from disaster. It is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad.

Rob Lowe’s Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things. So the question is: Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?

The series is co-created and executive produced by both Lowes and Victor Fresco. Marc Buckland is an executive producer. Cast also includes Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, Rachel Marsh and Emma Ferreira.