TV Shows Affected By The WGA Strike: ‘Night Court’, ‘Cobra Kai’, ‘Yellowjackets’, ‘Abbott Elementary’, More – Update

UPDATED with ‘Night Court’and ‘The Talk’ going dark: The Writers Guild of America strike is underway with hundreds of TV and film writers taking to the picket lines. Of course, that means writing work has come to a halt on many TV shows such as Cobra Kai, Yellowjackets, and Abbott Elementary, among others. Deadline will update you with latest on delays and production shutdowns as a result of the strike, so keep refreshing the page.
NIGHT COURT
According to sources, NBC’s Night Court is currently in production on its second season. The sitcom is off this week but was supposed to resume filming next week, sources tell Deadline. As a multi-camera comedy, that is impossible without writers given the amount of tweaks done ahead and during taping, so the series is expected to go dark for the time being.
COBRA KAI
Cobra Kai has shut down its writers room for Season 6. Series co-creator Jon Hurwitz tweeted “No writers on set” along with a group photo of the writers.
YELLOWJACKETS
Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed work has halted on the Showtime drama “after one day in the #Yellowjackets S3 writers room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal.”
Deadline’s Full Strike Coverage
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
“We are demanding that this industry is one that can sustain a career,” said Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols and the Los Angeles-based captain for WGA West in an interview with Democracy Now. She calls the industry a “gig economy,” where studios prioritize Wall Street, not workers. The show is among those whose writers room has closed.
Late-night talk shows have gone dark. The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show and Late Night will officially be in reruns now, and Saturday Night Live also has shut down production, and will air repeats for the time being. Daytime staple The Talk also has been halted.
RELATED: WGA Strike Explained: The Issues, The Stakes, Movies & TV Shows Affected — And How Long It Might Last
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.