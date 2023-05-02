TV Shows Affected By The WGA Strike: ‘Night Court’, ‘Cobra Kai’, ‘Yellowjackets’, ‘Abbott Elementary’, More – Update

UPDATED with ‘Night Court’and ‘The Talk’ going dark: The Writers Guild of America strike is underway with hundreds of TV and film writers taking to the picket lines. Of course, that means writing work has come to a halt on many TV shows such as Cobra Kai, Yellowjackets, and Abbott Elementary, among others. Deadline will update you with latest on delays and production shutdowns as a result of the strike, so keep refreshing the page.

NIGHT COURT

According to sources, NBC’s Night Court is currently in production on its second season. The sitcom is off this week but was supposed to resume filming next week, sources tell Deadline. As a multi-camera comedy, that is impossible without writers given the amount of tweaks done ahead and during taping, so the series is expected to go dark for the time being.

COBRA KAI

Cobra Kai has shut down its writers room for Season 6. Series co-creator Jon Hurwitz tweeted “No writers on set” along with a group photo of the writers.

We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and… https://t.co/99UulF7HeW — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) May 2, 2023

YELLOWJACKETS

Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle revealed work has halted on the Showtime drama “after one day in the #Yellowjackets S3 writers room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal.”

Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong ✊🐝 — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 2, 2023

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

“We are demanding that this industry is one that can sustain a career,” said Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols and the Los Angeles-based captain for WGA West in an interview with Democracy Now. She calls the industry a “gig economy,” where studios prioritize Wall Street, not workers. The show is among those whose writers room has closed.

Hollywood screenwriters of @WGAWest are going on strike. They are fighting for a living wage in the streaming era, says Abbott Elementary writer @BisHilarious, who calls the industry a "gig economy," where studios prioritize Wall Street, not workers. pic.twitter.com/GDxWvfi5ZJ — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) May 2, 2023

Late-night talk shows have gone dark. The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show and Late Night will officially be in reruns now, and Saturday Night Live also has shut down production, and will air repeats for the time being. Daytime staple The Talk also has been halted.

