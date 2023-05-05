Starz Drama Series ‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’ Pauses Production With Two Episodes Left To Shoot

EXCLUSIVE: Starz’ The Venery of Samantha Bird has shut down production as a result of the writers strike.

Deadline understands that the drama series has paused filming with two episodes of its eight episode order left to shoot. The series shoots in Montreal.

It comes after Netflix’s Rob Lowe comedy series Unstable and HBO Max’s Hacks were shut down for similar reasons and writers rooms for shows such as Starz’ Power Book III: Raising Kanan, NBC’s Night Court, Netflix’s Cobra Kai, Showtime’s Yellowjackets and ABC’s Abbott Elementary also closed their writing rooms.

The series stars Katherine Langford in the title role and was created by Anna Moriarty.

It follows Samantha Bird, who, while visiting family in New England, Samantha Bird reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. The series is described as a haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town.

Finn Jones, Embeth Davidtz, Francesca Reale, Brenda Strong, Adam Faison, Shalini Bathina and Tyrone Marshall Brown also star.

Moriarty also serves as executive producer. Salvatore Stabile (Waco) is showrunner and executive producer. Jessica Rhoades (Station Eleven) executive produces through her Pacesetter Productions shingle, Larysa Kondracki is exec producer and Rachel Polan serving as co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Paramount Television Studios.