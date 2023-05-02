Skip to main content
‘The Talk’ Goes Dark Due To Writers Strike

'The Talk'
'The Talk' Cliff Lipson/CBS

The impact of the writers strike is hitting daytime. The Talk will not be filming this week, sources tell Deadline. CBS’ daytime talk show has stopped production because of the writers strike, which started today as its staff includes WGA writers.

The panel show will continue to run previously recorded fresh episodes, which already had been scheduled to air this week.

What happens next week is unclear right now but the show could go into repeats when it runs out of originals.

That is what is going on with the late-night talk shows, which went dark at the start of the strike, switching to reruns.

In primetime, writers rooms are shutting down as writers go on strike.

Daytime dramas usually film weeks — or even months in advance — so no immediate impact of the WGA work stoppage is expected.

