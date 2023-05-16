WGA Strike: ‘The Penguin’ Starring Colin Farrell Suspends Production After Picketing

Matt Reeves’ Max series The Penguin has become latest high-profile TV production to be disrupted by WGA-organized picketers.

We hear the show, starring Colin Farrell, was set to film in Westchester, New York today but WGA East picketers got their early and Teamsters and local guilds refused to cross the picket line.

As a result, filming on the Batman spinoff was shut down for the day Tuesday, sources tell Deadline. Writers took to Twitter to mark the occasion with DC-themed quips. (See below.)

The eight-episode drama sees Farrell reprise his Batman villain and continues the crime saga that Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros Pictures’ The Batman. Cristin Milioti plays female lead Sofia Falcone.

The series comes from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell also star.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.