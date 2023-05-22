‘The Old Man’ FX Series Shuts Down Season 2 Production Amid Writers Strike

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on Season 2 of the FX drama series The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges, is being suspended. We hear the crew of the series, produced by 20th Television, were alerted this morning of the decision to stop after today’s shoot, completing Episode 204.

According to sources, the plan had been to film through Episode 205 as five Season 2 scripts had been completed before the writers strike started on June 2. However, the last remaining script needed rewrites, so production will wrap now for the foreseeable future. It will resume sometime after the WGA work stoppage is over.

The set of the show in Santa Clarita has been picketed, causing some delays in production last Thursday. Accompanied by a producer, Bridges had to cross the picket line in a van that day.

The Old Man, which is based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling book, also stars John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, E.J. Bonilla, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat.

The series follows Dan Chase (Bridges) who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

The Old Man, which comes from Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, launched as the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, beating 60 other premium and basic cable dramas, comedies and limited series.

The series is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who also directed the first two episodes. It is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.