‘The Chi’ Location Shoot Canceled After WGA Pickets Showtime Drama Series

(L-R): Yolonda Ross as Jada, Jacob Latimore as Emmett, Birgundi Baker as Kiesha, Curtiss Cook as Douda, Alex Hibbert as Kevin, Michael V. Epps as Jake, Luke James as Trig and Shamon Brown Jr as Papa in 'The Chi'

Showtime’s The Chi is the latest series whose production has been disrupted by the ongoing writers strike. According to sources, the hit drama, which is based in Chicago, filmed Friday morning before moving to another location, which had a picket line already in place.

As a result, no shooting was done at that particular place. Filming on the series, which I hear also was disrupted last week, is slated to resume Monday.

The picketing on The Chi was a result of a Rapid Response appeal by two WGA strike captains. It was amplified by veteran showrunner Warren Leight who has emerged as a Twitter “dispatcher,” helping to coordinate WGA production shutdown efforts, mostly in and around New York.

Hey Chicago actors, writers, and allies… help out.

Go to: 5516 S. Michigan.

Walk the walk.

tweet @bneveu to let him know your coming.#WGAStrong#WhereEveryfckngwhere https://t.co/29zG09sJvY — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 12, 2023

The Chi, created and executive produced by Lena Waithe and executive produced by Common, is currently filming its sixth season.

Five seasons in, the coming-of-age drama set in the South Side of Chicago remains a strong performer, for Showtime, with Season 5 growing its audience by over 20% year-to-year.

Along with Waithe and Common, the series is executive produced by showrunner Justin Hillian, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad Productions, and Jewel Coronel.