TCA Summer Press Tour In Doubt Unless Writers & Studios Reach Deal

The Television Critics Association will cancel its upcoming in-person summer tour if the WGA and the AMPTP have not reached an agreement “in a timely manner.” The tour was tentatively set to kick off on July 28 and running until August 11 with the TCA Awards on August 5.

An email sent to members on Tuesday morning said the TCA board will “be in contact with the networks, and, of course, monitoring news of WGA and AMPTP negotiations, and later DGA and SAG-AFTRA negotiations with the AMPTP.”

The TCA board consists of Melanie McFarland, President; Jackie Cutler, Vice President; Andy Dehnart, Secretary; Amy Amatangelo, Acting Treasurer; Hanh Nguyen, Director; Liz Shannon Miller, Director; Danette Chavez, Director;

Kevin Fallon, Acting Director.

Additionally, it is expected that all promotional activities from writers/creators will be canceled across the board as the strike continues.

The WGA announced they were on strike late Monday night after they failed to reach an agreement with the AMPTP on a new film and scripted TV contract. It’s the WGA’s first strike since the 100-day walkout of 2007-08.

“Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal – and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains – the studios’ responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing,” the statement reads. “We must now exert the maximum leverage possible to get a fair contract by withholding our labor,” the guild leadership added. “Members of the Negotiating Committee, Board and Council will be out with you on the picket lines.”

Picketing is already underway in New York and will begin early this afternoon in Los Angeles.