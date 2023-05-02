WGA & AMPTP Talks Conclude “Without An Agreement”

Talks between the writers and the studios have concluded tonight without an agreement.

A statement from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, said, “Negotiations between the AMPTP and the WGA concluded without an agreement today.”

No word yet from the WGA but we expect that to lead to a writers strike.

RELATED: WGA Strike Picket Line Locations List For Los Angeles & New York

The studios said that the “primary sticking points” are “mandatory staffing” and “duration of employment”, which it said, per its description of WGA proposals, would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether needed or not.

RELATED: Deadline’s Full Strike Coverage

We’ll add in the WGA response as soon as we get it.

“The AMPTP presented a comprehensive package proposal to the Guild last night which included generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals. The AMPTP also indicated to the WGA that it is prepared to improve that offer, but was unwilling to do so because of the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the Guild continues to insist upon. The primary sticking points are “mandatory staffing,” and “duration of employment” — Guild proposals that would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether needed or not,” it added.

“The AMPTP member companies remain united in their desire to reach a deal that is mutually beneficial to writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship to the thousands of employees who depend upon the industry for their livelihoods. The AMPTP is willing to engage in discussions with the WGA in an effort to break this logjam,” it said.