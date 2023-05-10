Starz Drama ‘P-Valley’ Suspends Production; Katori Hall Says “We Will Not Film Until A Fair Deal Is Reached”

Add another Starz series to the list of shows suspended as a result of the writers strike.

P-Valley, which is filming its third season, has postponed its production in Atlanta.

Creator and showrunner Katori Hall said, “We will not be filming until a fair deal is reached”. We hear that filming had not started but Hall’s comments refer to the writers room.

“Like many of my fellow showrunners, I feel as though my writing and producing duties are inextricably linked,” she added, “I am also a member of the DGA whose AMPTP contract begins negotiations today. Overlapping issues abound and we shall see how these stories end. As a writer I strike with a sense of radical dignity — that our work must be valued for the magic it is.”

P-Valley joins The Venery of Samantha Bird and an untitled Joshua Jackson series from Ava DuVernay on the suspended list.

The strip club drama, which is produced by Lionsgate Television, was renewed last year for another 10 episode run.

It tells the story of the little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors – the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful and the damned.

In Season 2, the series revealed a whole new Pynk as it struggled to remain open during a pandemic, saw a battle for the throne and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room. It took audiences deeper into the lives of Pynk’s characters as darkness descended upon the fictional Mississippi town of Chucalissa.

P-Valley Season 2 stars Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari and Dominic DeVore.