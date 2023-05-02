Striking Writers Rally On Social Media; “Don’t Believe The Spin That’s Already Coming Out. We’re Going To Fight”

Minutes after the Writers Guild of America declared it was on strike, members lit up social media with vows to stay strong as they prepare to hit the picket lines on Tuesday.

News of the strike, which takes effect later this evening, came late Monday after the guild’s negotiations with the AMPTP failed to reach an agreement on a new film and scripted TV contract. It’s the WGA’s first strike since the 100-day walkout of 2007-08.

Reaction on Twitter was swift. “Here we go,” wrote David Simon (The Wire, Homicide: Life on the Street). “See you all on the pavement, my brothers and sisters.” He followed it with the hashtag #WGAstrong.

Some expressed fear but that was quickly replaced by resolve, as scribes encouraged fellow members to ignore the spin “that’s already coming out.”

“We’re on strike,” wrote Bill Wolkoff (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds). “We have the whole town behind us. And we have our work. They don’t. We’ll emerge with a fair deal.”

“Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war!” proclaimed Thunder Levin, the mastermind mind the Sharknado franchise.

Here we go. See you all on the pavement, my brothers and sisters #WGAStrong https://t.co/VOngLcxrFK — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 2, 2023

Every single thing that makes TV/Film writing economically feasible was won through labor action.



Health insurance.

Pension.

Control over credits.

Basic minimums.



"I'm sorry. It's too expensive," is always the response.



Fine. We'll do it again. — Jeffrey Lieber (@JeffLieber) May 2, 2023

According to the WGA negotiating committee, the studios are pushing for a "day rate" for comedy/variety writers. Truly horrifying. We won't survive something like that. #WGAStrong #WGAStrike #WGAStressed — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) May 2, 2023

We are creators. They make money because of what we do. Period. — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) May 2, 2023

To the members ready to fight, I'm ready with you.



To the members who are terrified, I'm terrified, too.



See you on the line. — Liz Hsiao Lan Alper (@LizAlps) May 2, 2023

Wow. This is scary. But a future where we accept what the companies are trying to do— low paid, freelancer writing gigs with no job security— is much scarier. You can’t make good art that way. And writers generate far too much profit for them to accept it. So, I’m on strike! https://t.co/1WK88spKEl — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) May 2, 2023

Let it be know that the #wga proposed: "Regulate use of artificial intelligence on MBA- covered projects: AI can’t write or rewrite literary material; can’t be used as source material; and MBA-covered material can’t be used to train AI." and the studios rejected the proposal. — Phillip Iscove (@pmiscove) May 2, 2023

Writer friends — I want to say 3 things before I pass out.



1. We WANTED a deal and we fought till the bitter end for it.



2. It wasn’t enough. Now we have to exercise our power to get it.



3. We cleaned out the AMPTP’s candy cabinet, so there.



Onward, together ✊#WGAStrong — Lisa Takeuchi Cullen 竹内理沙 (@LisaCullen) May 2, 2023

AMPTP statement saying they "presented a comprehensive package proposal" and then reading everything they REJECTED while refusing to make a counter offer… #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/BSVDwDlcqq — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) May 2, 2023

The silicon valleyificaiton of Hollywood has created a situation where overpaid suits want to press a button and make TV magically appear. We need committed investment in the careers and livelihoods of the people who make the shows that make the millions https://t.co/KNOHDMf8JQ — Colin McLaughlin (@colinthecrabb) May 2, 2023

We're on strike. Don't believe the spin that's already coming out. We're going to fight. We have the whole town behind us. And we have our work. They don't. We'll emerge with a fair deal. #WGAStrong #UnionStrong pic.twitter.com/1FHMeMPxdK — Bill Wolkoff (@flying_lobster) May 2, 2023

they shut down an entire industry rather than part with less than 3% of their record profits. #wga #wgastrong — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) May 2, 2023

I just read that our collective demands equal 600 million dollars (out of total industry net profits of 26 billion dollars last year). — NOAH EVSLIN (@nevslin) April 30, 2023

I made signs last week but couldn't come to the WGA this week to customize the signs but could someone make a sign that says "It's easier to get Taylor Swift tickets than streaming residuals." I'm making myself a matching sweater. — Jeane Phan Wong s/h (@jeanedevivre) May 2, 2023

I came up with a sign and also maybe a chant pic.twitter.com/OkOIlkjkxR — Andra (on-druh) Whipple (@whipsical) May 2, 2023

Whelp. Here we go. Check your emails WGA folks. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/jvj7mxMEhd — Carlos "WGA Captain" Cisco (@carlos_cisco) May 2, 2023

The AMPTP REFUSED to give us the less than 2% of the multi-millions we asked for which they make on our work, so here we go – #strike against corporate greed. #writingcommunity pic.twitter.com/jLlrLqnpGY — tawnya benavides bhattacharya (@tbhattacharya) May 2, 2023

Cry havoc, and let slip the dogs of war!#WGAStrong https://t.co/pSqzkJioJG — Thunder Levin (@ThunderLevin) May 2, 2023

#WGAStrong… #WGAStrike

In case you're wondering why the WGA had to call a strike…

Our proposal: Their response: pic.twitter.com/J0n5N3UIcs — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 2, 2023