WGA Strike Picket Line Locations List And Times Set For Los Angeles & New York – Update

WGA Sets Strike For 12:01 AM After Talks With Studios Fail
Striking Writers Rally On Social Media; “Don’t Believe The Spin That’s Already Coming Out. We’re Going To Fight”

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Minutes after the Writers Guild of America declared it was on strike, members lit up social media with vows to stay strong as they prepare to hit the picket lines on Tuesday.

News of the strike, which takes effect later this evening, came late Monday after the guild’s negotiations with the AMPTP failed to reach an agreement on a new film and scripted TV contract. It’s the WGA’s first strike since the 100-day walkout of 2007-08.

WGA Strike Explained: The Issues, The Stakes, Movies & TV Shows Affected — And How Long The 2023 Work Stoppage Might Last

Reaction on Twitter was swift. “Here we go,” wrote David Simon (The Wire, Homicide: Life on the Street). “See you all on the pavement, my brothers and sisters.” He followed it with the hashtag #WGAstrong.

Some expressed fear but that was quickly replaced by resolve, as scribes encouraged fellow members to ignore the spin “that’s already coming out.”

“We’re on strike,” wrote Bill Wolkoff (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds). “We have the whole town behind us. And we have our work. They don’t. We’ll emerge with a fair deal.”

“Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war!” proclaimed Thunder Levin, the mastermind mind the Sharknado franchise.

Writers Guild Strike

