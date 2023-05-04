Kieran Culkin & Jennifer Coolidge Were Set To Host Final Two ‘SNL’ Shows As NBC Shuts Down Season

Saturday Night Live fans, want to know what you are missing?

Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge were set to host the final two episodes of the season before the writers strike forced an end to season 48 of the venerable NBC show.

It comes after the Pete Davidson-hosted episode on May 6 was pulled as a result of the strike.

It means that the Ana De Armas-hosted episode on April 15 was the show’s season finale and the network will air repeats.

Succession star Culkin was set to host May 13 and The White Lotus star Coolidge was set to host the finale on May 20.

British musician Labrinth, who wrote the score for the first season of HBO’s Euphoria, was set as the musical guest for Culkin’s episode, while Foo Fighters were set to close out Coolidge’s episode.

Culkin previously hosted in November 2021, but Coolidge would have been making her SNL debut, who recently said that she “tried her ass off” to get on the show after she was impersonated by Chloe Fineman earlier in the season.

It would have marked the tenth time that Foo Fighters would have appeared on the show; singer Dave Grohl also appeared twice with Nirvana and once as the drummer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Deadline understands that staffers at SNL are being paid for the final two episodes, in a similar fashion to NBC paying staffers for a couple of weeks on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Davidson, whose Peacock comedy series Bupkis starts this week, was set for his SNL return after leaving last year.

Speaking on The Tonight Show, Davidson joked that he was taking it personally. “It sucks because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head, like, of course that would happen to me,” he said.

One SNL cast member told Deadline: “We have to think about our crew too. I absolutely support the writers, and I want the writers to get what they deserve and need, but I don’t want our crew to be out of work. We can’t make this art without each other.”