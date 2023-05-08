‘Severance’: Production On Apple Series Shuts Down In New York

Severance is the latest series to be shut down as a result of strike picketing.

The Apple TV+ drama series has had production on its second season paused in New York as a result of the writers strike.

WGA members picketed York Studios in New York with members of IATSE and the Teamsters refused to cross the picket line.

It comes on the first day of the second week of the writers strike.

It marks the second major Apple series to be shut down as a result of the labor action after Maya Rudolph series Loot halted filming last week in LA.

Related Story WGA Strike: Studios Move In To Suspend TV Overall Deals

Other series such as Netflix’s Stranger Things, HBO Max’s Hacks, Showtime’s Billions and Starz’ The Venery of Samantha Bird have all seen production shut down.

Severance stars Adam Scott and comes from creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Ben Stiller.

Scott plays Mark Scout, who leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Severance also features Patricia Arquette, John Tuturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken.

Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and John Noble join for the second season.

The series is written by Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Arquette and Scott serve as producers. Fifth Season serves as the studio.