You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Keshet International BA Chief Avital Onn-Shachar Exits To Set Up Own Venture

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Liam Neeson's 'Ice Road 2' Riding To Amazon In Biggest Cannes '23 Deal So Far
Read the full story

Nickelodeon Series ‘The Really Loud House’ Shuts Down Due To Picketing

The Really Loud House renewed by Nickelodeon Story Arc
Lewis Jacobs/Nickelodeon

EXCLUSIVE: Kids television is starting to get hit by the writers strike as well.

Deadline understands that Nickelodeon’s The Really Loud House was forced to shut down production as a result of picketing.

Related Story

TV Shows Affected By WGA Strike: ‘Duster’, ‘The Old Man’, Daytime Emmys & More – Updated List

The series is the second project in New Mexico to shut down this week as a result of the writers strike; Max’s Duster was shut down Tuesday. The Really Loud House films in Albuquerque.

It was in production for its second season. It’s not clear when production will resume.

Based on the Emmy-winning animated series, the series ranked as the top live-action show on cable among kids 6-11 during its first season, which debuted in November.

Season 2 was set to feature more adventures in the town of Royal Woods as Lincoln Loud continues to navigate the chaos of living in a family with ten sisters, with his best friend Clyde McBride. Nickelodeon has ordered 20 episodes for season two, double the Season 1 order.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

It stars Wolfgang Schaeffer as Lincoln Loud as well as Jahzir Bruno, Eva Carlton, Sophia Woodward, Catherine Bradley, Annaka Fourneret, Aubin Bradley, Lexi Janicek, Ella Allan, Mia Allan, Jolie Jenkins and Brian Stepanek.

The Really Loud House series is executive produced by Tim Hobert, who is also showrunner. Jonathan Judge and Michael Rubiner serve as executive producers. Production for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the franchise.

Must Read Stories

More from this Story Arc

Writers Guild Strike

View All Story Arc

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad