Nickelodeon Series ‘The Really Loud House’ Shuts Down Due To Picketing

EXCLUSIVE: Kids television is starting to get hit by the writers strike as well.

Deadline understands that Nickelodeon’s The Really Loud House was forced to shut down production as a result of picketing.

The series is the second project in New Mexico to shut down this week as a result of the writers strike; Max’s Duster was shut down Tuesday. The Really Loud House films in Albuquerque.

It was in production for its second season. It’s not clear when production will resume.

Based on the Emmy-winning animated series, the series ranked as the top live-action show on cable among kids 6-11 during its first season, which debuted in November.

Season 2 was set to feature more adventures in the town of Royal Woods as Lincoln Loud continues to navigate the chaos of living in a family with ten sisters, with his best friend Clyde McBride. Nickelodeon has ordered 20 episodes for season two, double the Season 1 order.

It stars Wolfgang Schaeffer as Lincoln Loud as well as Jahzir Bruno, Eva Carlton, Sophia Woodward, Catherine Bradley, Annaka Fourneret, Aubin Bradley, Lexi Janicek, Ella Allan, Mia Allan, Jolie Jenkins and Brian Stepanek.

The Really Loud House series is executive produced by Tim Hobert, who is also showrunner. Jonathan Judge and Michael Rubiner serve as executive producers. Production for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the franchise.