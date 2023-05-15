NBCUniversal Addresses Writers Strike At Upfronts Presentation As Animated Star Takes Center Stage

The NBCUniversal upfront today kicked off a week of events in New York amid a writers strike.

Given the lack of A-list scripted stars, the company turned to one of its animated stars to kick off the morning.

Ted, the Seth MacFarlane-voiced star of the eponymous movie and upcoming Peacock series, opened with a song-and-dance number with a few barbs.

Most notably, the stoned bear pointed out that Twitter “may seem like the place to begin, but [it] just let the crazies back in,” particularly relevant given that NBCU ad chief Linda Yaccarino departed days before the upfronts to become CEO of Elon Musk’s social media site.

Other highlights for the ad crowd include, “How can I pay for all my hookers and blow without adverts on my shows?” and “As long as husbands keep killing their wives, we’ll have Dateline in our lives.”

Although he voices the character, MacFarlane has been a vocal supporter of the strike.

Following the flashy dances, Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, took the stage in Yaccarino’s absence.

“What was more surprising today? Being welcomed by a foul-mouthed teddy bear or seeing me here onstage?,” he said.

Lazarus also addressed the writers strike, which was going on just outside Radio City Music Hall, where a large group of writers were picketing.

“We also want to acknowledge the writers strike. We are grateful for the contribution writers make to our company and respect their right to demonstrate,” he said. “It may take some time, but I know we will eventually get through this, and the result will be a stronger foundation from which we can all move forward together.”

After Lazarus, Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, stepped up to promote a number of new shows.

Mario Lopez, WIllie Geist and Andrew Ross Sorkin graced the stage, while there were a number of creators on screen, including Amy Poehler, Dick Wolf, Simon Cowell, Bel-Air’s Carla Banks-Waddles, Mrs Davis’ Tara Hernandez and Poker Face’s Rian Johnson.

However, the company was clear that these interviews were filmed before the writers strike.