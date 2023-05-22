Max’s ‘Duster’, From J.J. Abrams & LaToya Morgan, Suspends Production In New Mexico

EXCLUSIVE: J.J. Abrams-exec produced drama series Duster has had its production suspended.

We hear that the Max period drama, which comes from LaToya Morgan and Abrams, had its production shut down in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Monday morning. IATSE and teamsters refused to cross the picket lines in support of WGA members, who have now been on strike for 21 days.

Abrams was on the picket line at Fox Studios in Los Angeles on May 5.

It is the latest Max series to be shut down and comes after The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, was disrupted last week.

Related Story Verve Plots Layoffs Amidst WGA-AMPTP Strike

Earlier today, FX drama series The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges suspended filming on season two.

Duster follows Nina (Rachel Hilson), the first Black female FBI agent, who in 1972 heads to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver, played by Holloway, the first in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate.

The series also stars Keith David as Ezra, Donal Logue as Sergeant Groomes, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Sofia Vassilieva as Jessica, Dan Tracy as Chad Grant, Gail O’Grady as Charlotte Dean-Ellis and Greg Grunberg as Abbott.

Duster is produced by Warner Bros. Television. The first two episodes are written by Abrams and Morgan. Steph Green directs the first two episodes and executive produces. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot through its content partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and WBTV, and Morgan executive produces for TinkerToy Productions via its overall deal with WBTV.