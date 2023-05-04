‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ To Remain In Production In UK During Writers Strike Alongside ‘House Of The Dragon’

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' and 'House of the Dragon'

The writers strike, so far, has not affected production on Amazon series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s House of the Dragon, both of which are currently shooting in the UK.

As Deadline has previously reported, scripts also had been completed for HBO’s House of the Dragon, which is currently shooting its second season in London, and productions remains unaffected.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power is in production on Season 2, with 19 days of filming remaining. Scripts and other creative materials were finished well in advance of the strike, so production has not been affected. Rings of Power non-writing executive producers, directors and crew will oversee and complete to wrap, without the showrunners, J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay..

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels.

Season Two of the series is produced by showrunners and executive producers Payne and McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison, along with co-executive producer Charlotte Brӓndström, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Andrew Lee, Matthew Penry-Davey, and Clare Buxton.



